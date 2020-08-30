The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online Wednesday, Aug. 26 with President Le Ila Dixon reporting that the club is working on arrangements for its Young Texans and Triple M Backpack programs in the light of Covid-19 limitations.
The club has decided to reschedule its 75th anniversary celebration from November this year, when it was organized, to April of next year when it elected its first slate of full-term officers.
Richard Magrill shares this week’s story from early Optimist history.
Marshall Optimists have tried their hand at all kinds of fundraising over the years but 1995 provides one of the most unusual.
That fall, Marshall makes an all-out effort to raise $84,600 by April of the next year in order to receive an $84,000 grant from the Meadows Foundation for restoration work on the 1912 T&P Depot.
The grant from Meadows will then trigger receipt of a TxDOT grant to reach the $1.3M restoration cost.
In addition to needed repairs, elevators will be installed at both the tunnel entrance and the depot itself.
Optimist Joe Boucher is one of those working on the plans for the restoration and he persuades the club to back his novel idea for raising funds: raffle off a playhouse modeled in the same style as the historic building.
Sales of the tickets begin during the fall FireAnt Festival in October, 1995.
Boucher provides the News Messenger a rough pre-construction sketch to give purchasers an idea of the size and look of what their $5 ticket purchases are offering them a chance to win.
He plans to build the playhouse at his home with Optimist help and then display it on the courthouse square to encourage as many folks as possible to buy more and more chances to become its proud owners.
On Sunday, Oct. 22, reporter Gail K. Beil pens an article on the Depot Playhouse project. She credits Anne Dennis with having seen a playhouse constructed like an historical building in another town and approaching Joe Boucher with the idea.
Joe is sure that he and the Optimists can do the same with a scale model of the T&P depot. Going to Optimist President Shirley Dahl, he receives an enthusiastic response.
The house will be 8 feet high, 8 feet wide, and 10 feet long with porches to bolt on each side and give space to crawl.
When finished, it will provide 80 square feet of interior room to be left unfinished so that the winner can decorate it to their taste.
Even though Sherwin Williams is donating the paint and many of the materials are being purchased at a discount, Boucher says the club will have about $2,500 invested, for which it hopes to net a $10,000 contribution to the Depot project.
Beil reports that “every Saturday for weeks, the Optimists have gathered at Boucher’s home — hammering, painting and assembling.”
They intend to have it completed for the beginning of the Wonderland of Lights with the drawing of the wining ticket nearer Christmas.
On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the News Messenger announces that the raffle of the playhouse will take place at noon.
Gail Beil catches up with Optimist Joe Boucher on his way from contract negotiations with the City of Marshall for the restoration of the “real” Italianate 1912 red brick depot. He and Longview’s Gerald Bratz are successful in their bid to oversee the project.
Mayor Audrey Kariel reports that only $27,000 more is needed. Proceeds from the playhouse are uncertain because tickets are out in so many hands.
The Chamber of Commerce has been collecting the stubs from which the winning name will be drawn. Kariel reports that the largest grant for the project so far was received on Monday when $4,000 came in from the Turney Foundation.
That same day, she greeted friends on their arrival in an AmTrak train. One traveler is deputy director of the Texas Historical Commission, Jim Steely, who buys a $5 chance on the playhouse.
The Optimists gather for their very special meeting at the Catfish Place that Wednesday. The drawing of the winning ticket is on the schedule. But, it is also the Christmas season and the drawing has to wait while Pat and Randy Root present Christmas music.
The drawing will mark the end of a four-month long effort by the Optimists to help raise funds for the depot restoration project.
Optimist President Shirley Dahl draws the winning ticket from a model train hopper designed by Joe Boucher for the occasion. The winner is Jim Noland of Computers and More who bought 1,000 of the $5 tickets in order to greatly increase his changes of winning and also, of course, to benefit the depot renovation project.
It is not immediately clear how much money will go to the depot project. Optimist Secretary-Treasurer Lily Whitis is still tallying up the money from ticket sales as the meeting goes on.
“Tickets were being sold as we walked out the door at Louis Williams Insurance on our way to the meeting,” she reports.
Noland was serious about winning when he made his big purchase of tickets, but “Odds are still odds.” he says; “I figured if I had all the tickets but one, I still wouldn’t have won.”
In fact, he is surprised when the call comes to him from President Dahl. Whitis says that at least $3,000 is in the bank and expects the net gift to the depot to be at least $4,000 which would match the biggest gift received so far and be the biggest civic club gift to the project.
On Sunday, Jan. 7, there is an update on the fund-raising of Marshall Depot, Inc. The Marshall Clearinghouse, a consortium of several banks in the city, has pledged $15,000 which Mayor Kariel has been including as she reports the amount still needed: $17,426.89.
She notes, however, that not counted in that amount and yet to be received is the net gift from the Optimist Depot Playhouse raffle. On the 10th, Kariel is present to receive the club’s check for $4,430.