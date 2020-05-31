The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online Wednesday, May 27, with President Le Ila Dixon noting that she and Optimist Charles Dixon are continuing to shelter-in-place, wearing masks and keeping distance when necessity demands that they go out.
“We hope you are doing the same and protecting others in the Marshall community,” she says. “Because we are sheltering-in-place, we miss seeing and talking with you and other friends. Please share your favorite author/books with us by return email. Have you mastered a new recipe during the last couple of months? Share it with club members by return email.”
Optimist Richard Magrill is grateful for his readers who proof this report each week, especially Optimists Julie Brock and Michele Fuller. This week we share two stories, one long and one short, our oldest and youngest Optimists: grandfather, Dr. George Earl Bennett and grandson, Robert Adam Adair.
Telling a brief story of someone born April 14, 1924, just four years shy of 100 years ago, poses difficulties, but even if the focus is just on his Optimist years, which began 68 years ago on July 21, 1952, it is not really easier. Actually his medical practice in Marshall, which started July 7, 1952, was only two weeks older than his involvement with the club and he retired from that practice in 2001 but his involvement with the club is still continuing, another 19 years and counting.
Just ten years ago, on February 4, he was, in fact, squatting down on the floor opening boxes of food to be placed in the then new Triple M Backpacks the club was preparing for the first time for distribution to elementary schools in Marshall. And, even if it was with some difficulty, he was still attending meetings as of last fall. This year we have greatly missed his presence.
George and Inagene McMillan married on June 8, 1952. He was from Linden and she from Hughes Springs. He attended East Texas Baptist University (then College of Marshall) and she Texas Woman’s University in Denton. Adam relates with some awe the story of their first date. His granddad had spotted Inagene’s picture on her father’s desk at Hughes Springs Chevrolet. He recognized her as a girl who had the temerity to tie him in an inter-scholastic essay contest when they were both in high school. He calls her up out of the blue and asks her for a first date to a basketball game in Linden. “What courage that must have taken,” Adam says.
Of course, displaying courage must have been nothing new to George. He had after all seen service in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Force. He was stationed at Tinian Island and flew 20 missions against Japan as a navigator in a B-29 Superfortress bomber. The navigator gave all the directions to the other members of the 11-man crew causing George to joke years later, “I’m still telling people what to do.” For his service he was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross.
In the early years of his work in the club, he was chair of the committee appointed to sell Christmas trees, the club’s longest fund-raising effort. Being young and strong helped because the Optimists had to unload all the trees from the trucks on which they arrived. Of course, being involved with the trees brought a bonus in 1961. He was able to furnish the leftovers as added fuel for a big Epiphany bonfire. He and Inagene were holding it for the third time that year in the Turtle Creek area of Marshall, where they still live. While the flames and sparks rose into the night sky a group of one hundred enjoyed singing Christmas carols.
In 1968-69, the faithful, busy physician (who delivered 718 babies including 13 sets of twins) carved time out from all his other volunteer work to serve as president of the club. And he also served from time to time as one of the club’s directors. Probably his very first official job was to provide the program on Monday, November 24, 1952. According to the report in the paper, “disappointed in the program he had scheduled” (meaning the presenter did not show up!) Dr. George Bennett “filled in with a discussion of the common cold.” He noted that 50 percent of all illnesses are colds and that they are caused by a virus or viruses. He cited in particular the case of an Arctic port where residents escape all colds “during the period the port is icebound.” That port’s experience emphasized for him “that in the absence of specific remedies, the best course is to avoid exposure to cold sufferers.” (That advice is still relevant today in the midst of the corona virus pandemic!)
Adam Adair joined the Optimist Club September 26, 2017. When asked why He responds: “Honestly I joined the Optimist Club in honor of my grandfather. It’s something he has participated in all of my life. As he got older and had to step back I felt that it was a perfect time for me to join and try to continue the legacy.” That legacy also includes his Uncle Keith who served as the club’s president in 1986-87.
In conversations with Adam the fact that his grandfather received the Distinguished Flying Cross was a surprise. He reports, however, that he is familiar with his grandfather’s experience during the war, “because an English teacher at ETBU, which was then the College of Marshall, encouraged him to keep a diary.” Adam is also following in George’s footsteps in another way: in December of this year he will graduate from ETBU with a B.A. in history and a minor in business. He does not, however, plan a career in medicine; his plan is to prepare for the LSAT and as he puts it, “hopefully find a law school that will accept me.”
Adam works part-time at Super 1 Foods and participates whenever he can in club events. Charles Dixon is particularly grateful for his past help with the Triple M Backpack program.