SPECIAL TO THE NEWS MESSENGER
The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online Wednesday, Feb. 10, under the leadership of Vice President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Treasurer Michele Fuller.
We look forward to the time when we can all gather together and have President Ned Calvert among us. The number of our members who have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations is growing!
Optimist Richard Magrill had planned to do a program for our meeting next week on Optimist George Earl Bennett and the club’s work in combating the polio epidemic in the 1950s but moved it up to this week in view of the death of Dr. Bennett last Friday, Feb. 5.
He was born on April 14, 1924 and joined our club on July 21, 1952 having started his medical practice only two weeks before on July the 7th that year.
Prior to his arrival in Marshall (after graduating from the University of Texas and Tulane University Medical School) Bennett had attended East Texas Baptist University (then the College of Marshall).
His studies there were interrupted by his service in World War II in the Army Air Corps where he was stationed at Tinian Island and flew 20 missions against Japan as a navigator in a B-29 Superfortress bomber. The navigator gave all the directions to the other members of the 11-man crew causing George to joke years later, “I’m still telling people what to do.” For his service he was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross.
On January 30th 1950, two years before George joined the club, T.K. Hewlett addressed the Optimists about a new enemy that required the attention of the country: the polio virus. He spoke on the need for “a complete treatment center for both juvenile and adult palsy patients.” It is a worthy project being pushed by the Harrison County Crippled and Handicapped Children’s Association of which Hewlett is the president. It is a timely message; Marshall is just two years away from the polio epidemic of 1952.
Polio has been around for millennia but epidemics only begin to crop up at the start of the 20th century; its ravages are the reason for the Association’s existence. In fact, that association is “already operating a school for palsied children” and hopes to establish “an occupational therapy school for adults.” Dallas, he notes already has one “where many adults have received training which allows them to be self-supporting.”
The club’s early boxing matches in Marshall include one for the Carthage Polio Benefit in 1955 and the Optimists join in supporting the Easter Seal campaign for children crippled by polio. In 1957 Optimist Joe Hirsch, who is chair of the county chapter of the National Polio Foundation, speaks on the need to raise $20,000 locally for polio victims. The amount will be needed even if there are no new cases. Of the new Salk vaccine he says it is “the best thing that has happened in the drive to stamp out polio but we still have a lot of work to do in this county before the March of Dimes will not be needed.” He is after all, an Optimist, and notes that, due to the Salk vaccine, polio nationwide has decreased by almost 50 percent, “but the remaining cases, plus those who are already being assisted, amount to a staggering amount of funds paid out in hospital and post-hospital care.”
Combating the virus is in full swing that year and on Mar. 18th, 1957 Optimist President Vincent Garner reads an appeal from the Harrison County Society for Crippled Children for assistance with the annual Easter Seals drive. At that same meeting Dr. George Bennett vaccinates 26 members with their second polio shots. In March 1958, 18 Marshall cafes and drugstores participate “in the annual Coffee Day effort ... to help Harrison County reach its goal in the 1958 March of Dimes drive.” The Optimist connection is that the club has placed “fruit jars in each of the participating firms to collect ‘pocket change.’” Of course, there is the further tie-in: Optimist Robert Lea is chair of the Coffee Day sales this year and urges “Marshall people to drink that extra cup of coffee; ... [it] won’t hurt the ulcers too much and those extra nickels can do a lot to help a polio patient get well.”
On May 25th, Dr. Oscar B. Jones reports that the Kahn Memorial Hospital fund has reached $44,449.41 with the recent addition of $1,388,20 from the Harrison County Medical Society’s campaign to raise money through offering polio inoculations. The society’s members, like Optimist Dr. George Bennett, concentrated their efforts on administering the $5 Salk vaccine shots to their fellow civic club members. The proceeds of the club-focused effort are in addition to the $13,000 that members of the society have themselves contributed toward the $75,000 total needed to provide equipment to the hospital.
Bennett was professionally a part of the broad-based inoculation efforts and the enthusiastic endorsement of the Salk vaccine that led to the eradication of the threat of the polio virus. We hope that all the covid-19 vaccines quickly being brought onto the market will vanquish covid-19 as well.
But signally at this time our club says good-by to the man who served the City of Marshall for 48 and a half years as a physician and for more that 68 years was a vital member of our club. He followed faithfully in the ways of early Optimist Edwin L. Quarles who stressed in 1916 that “My household shall be taught, besides the fear of God, at least one thing: the art of living for the good of this their town; that they must seldom speak of its deficiencies, and only then at home, and with the thought that they will set things right; that they must often speak of its advantages, and when they travel must lose no chance to spread its name in good repute.”
On the occasion of his retirement in 2001, George stressed his commitment to volunteering in ways that would benefit Marshall praising the city as “small enough to get around anywhere easily” and saying that “the people are great and stimulating” and that “we have good cultural activities.”
“It’s hard for us not to feel a sense of loss at the death of a gracious friend and Optimist,” says Richard Magrill, “but we give thanks for one of God’s most faithful servants, Dr. George Earl Bennett, and our prayers for his family, especially grandson, Optimist Adam Adair.”