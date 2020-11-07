The Noon Optimist Club met Nov. 4, in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for the first time since March and enjoyed fellowship and food from Schlotzsky’s. President Ned Calvert opened with prayer.
There was continued discussion of how to honor the Young Texans during this time of Covid-19. Optimist Julie Brock suggested we wait until January to see if an evening banquet is possible for the honorees and their parents. By then we may be better able to assess how the disease is progressing and we can see if Thanksgiving activities bring an increase in cases. Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi pointed out that the Harrison County limit on attendance at gatherings is currently 50. Ned who is also chair of S.M.I.L.E. day indicated he will talk with MHS counselors about the time and possibilities for its occurrence. He announced that our next in-person meeting will be held on Dec. 2nd.
President Calvert then introduced Jim Oswalt who has been a Noon Optimist for almost half a century (having joined the club 47 years ago). Jim and his wife Linda moved to Marshall from Shreveport in June 1973 along with their thirteen and half-month old son, Rusty. Their twins, John and James, Jr., were born on July 12th. Jim operated an insurance business and now offers accounting and tax services. The club was excited to hear about the earlier days of the club from someone who actually lived them!
Jim arrives at the midpoint in the club’s 40 year history of selling Christmas trees. He reports, “My first year was when we unloaded trees from a boxcar into our trucks and trailers. (The rest of the years we unloaded from 18 wheelers.) We setup the trees at a vacant lot on US59 which later held Gibson’s Pharmacy and is today VIP Nails. My sons, John and James, Jr., and I and Optimist Ray Williams met at the boxcar on Saturday night at 10 p.m. and had to unload the trees in a drizzling rain. To stay warm, we used a two-wheeled enclosed trailer for shelter while attending the tree lot. It was built of unmilled slabs from Pyle Lumber Company and there were cracks between the slabs. Someone covered it with plywood to make it more airtight but we could not get it warm.
“The last few years we sold trees we used the fenced garden area of the K-Mart at the Marshall Mall. (Blue Cross Blue Shield now uses that part.) That turned out to be a very poor location because the trees were far less visible and it was hard to attract buyers. By then it was requiring a lot of effort and we weren’t making much money. I tried to get the club to abandon selling Christmas trees but was out-voted.
“One year, I went to a tree farm in Panola County which was going out of business and harvested 25 trees with my chainsaw. The last year we sold trees some of our members and Highway Patrol Officer David O’Neal went to Tyler and purchased trees. On the way back a tree fell off the truck and crashed into the front end of a following car. We had to pay for a front-end alignment. That incident, in 1993, brought an end to the club’s forty years of Christmas tree sales.
“I remember our meetings at the Gables Restaurant (until it burned). Meals there were originally served family style. Platters of chicken and chicken-fried steak would be passed up and down long tables along with bowls of vegetables. Of course, Gables was also the home of the “Little Loaf of Bread.” (Hugh Simmons used to always take one home to his wife.) When Gables burned, we changed our meetings to Ward’s Restaurant which was located on US80 where Autozone has its store today. When Gable’s re-opened we returned. The “Little Loaf of Bread” was still featured but the family style serving had ceased. We later met at a Western Sizzlin’ on US59 (now occupied by storage buildings) until it caught fire and burned. Then we met at Elmwood Cafeteria until it burned and we had to relocate to the Golden Corral. I still have the club badge I was wearing the day that Elmwood caught fire. I remember watching as the fire began and finally forced us out of the building. We ended up across the road at the Golden Corral where we finally got a meal. (We had just been served our food when we had to abandon it at Elmwood.) We were able to watch the continuing blaze across the street as we ate.
“When the club began to sponsor bingo I was heavily involved. Rick McMinn headed up our part of the operation which started out operating in the shopping center on Grand Avenue where Harbor Freight has recently opened up. Rick asked me to fill in for thirty days for the Jaycees who wanted out of their time-period and were in danger of being sued for breach of contract. From that point on, I never missed a night running the club’s bingo games for about ten years or more.
“When the operation on Grand shut down, we began a cooperative program with the Elks Lodge that continued for many years. The games were held at the Lodge on Friday and Sunday nights. The games were well-attended during the fall and winter but traffic slowed down in the spring and summer. It became somewhat of a struggle and one Friday night when I was handling the first session, the president of the Elks came in and closed down their part of the operation. I kept on running the Optimist sessions until spring. On the night we closed, Rick McMinn said that if we lost money that evening we should call it quits. We did.
“The bingo operation made some folks uneasy about joining the club and Optimist Bill Rustenhaven left in witness to his misgivings. Happily, he later rejoined the club after bingo ceased. However, bingo lives on as the source of our club’s savings through which we continue to advance the cause of young people in Marshall and Harrison County.
“I was voted Optimist of the year in 1985 and made a life member in 1996. What we did may have had its difficulties but it was never work. We always had fun!
Today is Optimist Le Ila Dixon’s 80th birthday, so we serenaded her with “Happy Birthday” and closed the meeting with the Optimist Creed.