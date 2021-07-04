The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online June 30 under the leadership of President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Treasurer Michele Fuller. President Brock reminded the club that there will be no meetings during July.
Looking to July 4th, the club’s program consisted of the final entry in Optimist George Bennett’s World War II diary. George died earlier this year, but his grandson, Optimist Adam Adair has graciously shared events from the diary with the club.
Saturday, Nov. 10, 1945, under the heading, “The Trip Home,” George writes, “We labored down the pier and up the gangplank with our baggage getting heavier every time we picked it up. The plank had openings in it between the steps and I could see the ground way below. How dangerous it seemed if one slipped.” Finding danger in boarding the ship seems a little ironic for a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross who had bounced around inside a B-29 thousands of feet over Osaka, Japan, but death was not on his mind today, only the danger of hurting his leg.
“The ship was blue in color and seemed large, but as I had never ridden on a ship before, I was no judge of such matters.” They enter a hatch and descend to the troop officers’ quarters. There were accommodations for about 60 in 20 sets three bunks high. George takes a top one so he can secure his bags by tying them to the pipes above. It was uncomfortably hot and sweat began to drip. He heads up top to await the departure.
“A couple of tugs hitched on and we began to move at 16:07. An involuntary cheer went up as the ship’s horn blew to clear the way. Down below we were pleased with the wash room. There was hot water, large mirrors, flush toilets, showers and a water cooler. All of the conveniences. The mess room reminded me of the diner on a train. Once out to sea, we could feel the rolling and up and down movement of the ship as we plowed through the water.
“Many feared that they would become seasick, but the thought has never bothered me. I just don’t expect to. I know that my mind won’t cause it anyway. I sat on deck last night and watched the light of Saipan in the distance. I heard that we would average 16 knots and make the trip in 13-14 days and that the captain of the ship was very eager to get to the U.S. as he too was getting a discharge! I retired early after reading a couple of short stories.
“But the heat was so terrific, I slept very restlessly as I rolled in sweat. I changed position and pillow and even head to foot throughout the night. It was by far the worst I’ve yet endured. But as the man said, ‘I’m not griping on this trip. She’s headed the right way and I’m with her.’”
George awakes next morning to the sounds of the Notre Dame / Army game over the “radio boxes stationed around the ship” and learns from “old timers” that the sea is “exceptionally rough” as the many white caps among the waves attest. Deck walking is difficult but he heads off to church services after which he and a friend pair up to seek two other players for bridge which will take them “all the way back” to the U.S. George was an inveterate bridge player and would remain so throughout his long life!
“The ride is certainly uncomfortable and we said to ourselves, ‘How are we going to stand it for two more weeks?’” But, Monday is better and he’s getting used to the boat, heading for the deck whenever he feels “the least bit bad.”
As a navigator he muses on the ship’s course and calculates as the ship follows the curvature of the earth in a way that his planes did not. He sees flying fish. “I had vaguely remembered having heard of them but seeing is believing.” He ascends to the bridge in hopes that the ship’s navigator will further enlighten him, but that officer is so afraid the captain “would come up that he muttered unintelligibly and we got absolutely nothing out of him.”
They are crossing into new time zones and he notes the resetting of the ship’s watches which occurred about every two days. Every day at 4 p.m. there is an “abandon ship” drill called through an announcement that it takes the non-Navy personnel several days to decipher. The inflation mechanism on his life-saver does not function and he meditates on having to manually blow it up in case of actual emergency.
As the U.S.S. Hamblen moves into northern latitudes the temperature drops and they use more cover in their bunks. George catches a slight head cold, but “immediate treatment” cures him. By Friday, the end of his first week, he writes, “I’ve been quite lazy, staying in bed all morning, reading some. And all of the time thinking – of home, of the future, of old friends, of leaves, of college, of many of the happy days. (Very few have taken place since I’ve been in the Army.)” Crossing the international date line: “I spent a usual day reading and playing bridge, quite unconcerned over becoming younger for a day.”
“The second week aboard ship was just like the first only longer. If I hadn’t played bridge for an average of four hours a day, I don’t know how the time would have passed. I read four or five novels enroute but attended no movies.” On Friday night which ended their second week, George joined others on the deck as they searched the horizon for the lights of Los Angeles. “It was then that I saw something I had never heard of before. They were bright spots of light in the water, glowing luminously. Even the ship’s wake, beautiful in the moon and bluish-white in color did not obscure them. I was told it was phosphorus.”
Saturday, Nov. 25, 1945 arrived and by 9 o’clock the ship had pulled into dock at Long Beach. “Quite a few people were on hand, a small army band, and of course, the Red Cross. A banner read “Welcome Home.” There was difficulty mounting the gangplank and just as they thought they were going to disembark, they were delayed by another ship, which arrived after them but had been scheduled for a 6 a.m. arrival. Finally at 1200 “we were accorded the privilege of leaving the boat. We were glad to leave it after nearly 15 days.”
They had hoped for a chance to visit L.A. and maybe see a football game but were immediately put on a troop train for the Debarkation Center at Camp Anza 75 miles east of town.
“We were at least surprised and pleased at the absence of a customs and baggage check. (I could have gotten away with anything.) We were also pleased at the waves of welcome from everyone as the train passed them, especially the children!”
And, for all our troops returning this year from Afghanistan, the Noon Optimists of Marshall bid them welcome home!