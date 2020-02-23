The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall where they installed three new members and planned for an upcoming event, S.M.I.L.E Day.
In the absence of President Le Ila Dixon, Optimist Julie Brock convened the meeting with the ringing of the bell and Optimist Eric Wilburn led in prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and the recitation of the Optimist’s creed.
Optimist Julie welcomed all to the business meeting to continue plans for the S.M.I.L.E. (Student Mock Interview Learning Experience) event at MHS next Friday. A special welcome was extended to Optimist Eric who has such a hectic schedule that it was his first time at the new meeting location. Julie also reminded us of the installation of three new members (Ben Dickson, John Fortune, and Janie Moore) at a baked potato and chili social at the home of President Le Ila earlier in the month and that she had finished new badges for them and all the other club members. And finally, Melissa Al-Ahmadi was welcomed as a first-time visitor and prospective new Optimist!
Optimist Julie called on us to share our optimism this week. Optimist Richard Magrill reminded us that President Le Ila had already emailed that this week is National Random Act of Kindness Week. “Just think how encouraged folks would be,” she said, “if all Optimists performed random acts of kindness everyday. Days that started out with negative attitudes could be changed to positive if a person experienced a random act of kindness. It can be as simple as unexpected words of gratitude for service performed.” She issued a challenge for us to perform random acts of kindness every day — not just this week!
Optimist Charles Dixon shared a discovery about the purpose of the face masks worn by the people of China as a result of the outbreak of the corona-virus there. Thinking that the masks were a futile attempt to prevent the wearers from being infected, he had discovered that instead they have a more optimistic purpose: to keep the wearers from infecting others by containing their own possibly infectious coughs and sneezes. Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Optimist Ned Calvert cautioned that folks were focusing their fears on the corona-virus when they are more likely to die of this year’s flu which is going to be particularly bad.
Optimist John Fortune sent a photo of himself, Ben Dickson, and Janie Moore taken recently at President Le Ila’s.
Optimist Richard Magrill reported that Optimist Ben Dickson became a member in January of 2018 and served as an interviewer at the 2019 MHS S.M.I.L.E. Day. He will be interviewing again this year as well as being a sponsor of the event. He and his wife Kari are the proud parents of daughter Kylie, born Thursday, January 16th of this year. Ben is the owner of the Dickson Insurance Agency (a Farmers’ affiliate) which serves the communities of Marshall, Longview, Diana, Hallsville, and Jefferson. Ben’s sponsor was Charles Dixon.
Of Optimist John Fortune, who joined last fall, Richard noted that he has had a varied career in newspapers and other businesses which took him away from Harrison County. Working for Thiokol Chemical Corporation brought him back home to his family and Karnack where he grew up. John is actively involved with Pat Odom, longtime postmaster at Karnack, and historian Dr. Rose Mary Magrill in a book about the Karnack area. Upon joining the club, John jumped in immediately by sharing his professional photography skills in capturing our first-ever Harrison County Foster Kids Birthday party in October. His sponsor was Richard Magrill.
Finally, Richard drew attention to Optimist Janie Moore who grew up in Marshall and has been on staff at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church there for nineteen years. She is the mother of two: Shalona McCray and Charleston “C.J.” Powell, Jr. and grandmother of three. She is very active in Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Her inspiration for joining the Optimists was involvement in the Foster Kids Party which illustrated our commitment to “bringing out the best in kids!” (A goal which she enthusiastically supports!). Her sponsor was Le Ila Dixon.
Optimist Julie Brock noted that we look forward to installing Optimists Isabel Martinez and Rachel Hankins at our next available opportunity. Optimist Michele Fuller passed out her treasurer’s report to all present and Optimist Eric Wilburn presented her with a $350 check from Holloway Carpets to help with this year’s S.M.I.L.E. event expenses. Optimist Ned Calvert led in further planning for that event for MHS Seniors. His conversations with Counselor Zack Davis concerning logistics are increasing in frequency. MHS will provide fifteen tables and we will bring sixteen over on Thursday afternoon after 3:30 on the 27th. Further contacts with specific interviewers and sponsors were discussed. Optimist Michele shared that last year’s evaluations from interviewers were very positive.
\Optimist Richard called attention to the new portable free-standing support that is holding our banner today and that can be used at the event. Optimist Julie hopes that any who are interested in helping, either as a sponsor or interviewer, will contact the event chair, Ned Calvert (ncalvert@etbu.edu). With assignments in place the meeting adjourned.