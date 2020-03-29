The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall decided to share emails each week to keep connected. Several new members were already on schedule to share their stories at the club’s meetings. Since they cannot assemble in person they’re meeting online. In this, and the coming weeks, the club will hear President Le Ila Dixon’s gavel and the club’s bell sound in their hearts as the president challenges them to share their optimism during difficult times.
Last week, as they made the decision not to meet in person, Melissa Al-Ahmadi sent along the Irish saying: “It’s easy enough to be pleasant when life hums along like a song but the one worthwhile is the one who can smile when everything goes dead wrong.” It reminds us of the line from our Optimist’s Creed: “wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.”
Optimist Le Ila reports that last year on March 25, the first scheduled non-stop flight between Australia and the U.K. left Perth for Heathrow Airport in London. It arrived 17 hours later. “I have flown from Dallas to California, had a layover and then flown 13 hours to both Seoul, Korea and Hong Kong, China,” she said. “I know how long those flights seem — FOREVER! The Australia-London flight would be another four hours. Yikes! How many movies and meals does it take to keep passengers occupied?”
Optimist John Fortune called in to say that he was on his way to take a photo of MHS from the flag-bedecked corner of U.S. 59 and TX 43 for our use in a collection of photos from S.M.I.L.E. day.
This week, new member Rachel Hankins shares her story.
“My name is Rachel Bledsoe Hankins and I grew up in Linden, Texas. I was raised by my parents Richard and Renee Bledsoe who are still happily married after forty plus years together. I attended Linden Kildare ISD until my sophomore year when I moved to Hallsville ISD.
My junior year of high school I moved again and attended White Oak High school. For my senior year I chose to return to my parents home in Linden and graduate with the friends with whom I had grown up. I graduated in 2002 from Linden Kildare CISD. My senior year I was voted ‘Most Straightforward’ of our senior class.
“I have been a licensed property/casualty and life/health insurance agent with the State of Texas since 2012. In 2018, I graduated with honors from Kilgore College with my associates of arts. I work for Farmers Insurance in Marshall and have been with Farmers for a total of seven years and am close to celebrating my fifth year with the Dickson Agency. After years of working in the medical field I decided an insurance career would be the best fit for me due to its schedule flexibility and less exposure to contagious disease. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and seeing so many forced to distance themselves from their children in the medical field, I am thankful that I made this career change.
“My family includes my husband, Taylor, and two sons, Colton and Carson, who attend White Oak ISD. We also are the proud parents of a miniature Australian Shepherd named June. Our extended family is a very large and close knit group so in our spare time we like to do things with the family. For the last few summers we have all vacationed in Broken Bow together. I think it is amazing that my family remains so close. It is not often you hear of more than thirty family members getting together for a weekend away.
“I especially want to share a photo that includes my grandmother, Dolly Charlene Grider. She is by far the most interesting and entertaining person I have ever met. There is never a dull moment with her and she is the queen of our large bunch. She has 5 children and if I am counting correctly there are 46 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. It is hard to keep count because we have three new babies in our family all under two months old!
“I am excited about my future with the Optimist Club. My meeting attendance began when my boss, Ben Dickson, needed me to assist him but after seeing the amazing things they do for the community I joined myself. I recently participated in my first S.M.I.L.E. day with Marshall High School and was extremely impressed with the senior class. Marshall High School is doing an excellent job with their students and I cannot wait to meet more of the students with the Optimist Club’s Texan and Texanne program.
“Optimist club has given me the opportunity to be involved in the Marshall community and meet a lot of wonderful people. Although we have postponed meeting in person due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Optimist club has still been meeting and keeping in touch via email and I think that shows how truly caring the members are about their peers and the community they serve.”