The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met in-person on Aug. 4 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the leadership of President of Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Treasurer Michele Fuller. President Brock welcomed all back after the club’s hiatus in July. There was a report on finances and future items of business were addressed, especially the upcoming Fire Ant Festival.
The club joined in singing Happy Birthday to three Optimists: Julie whose birthday was July 8, Melissa whose was July 26 and Richard Magrill whose is coming up this Saturday, Aug 7.
Following the meeting, voting was conducted on whether to resume weekly meetings. The tally was announced on Friday, Aug 6 and the majority voted to meeting only on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. It was noted that we already have those dates reserved at Hutchins Hall. The announcement emphasized that the club has some decisions to make about the Fire Ant Festival at their meeting on Aug. 18.
The club was most pleased to welcome back Tonya Fuller of Texas Families and Child Protective Services. It was the first time we had been together in person with Tonya since our Birthday Party for Harrison County Foster Kids on Nov. 9, 2019 and the first time many of the club’s newer members were privileged to get to know her.
She thanked the club for having the party and said it was a fun day for the kids, foster parents, and especially for her as she was able to relax from her job and just enjoy the afternoon.
The main focus of her talk, however, was to bring the club up to date on the work of Family and Child Protective Services (FCPS) which is going through a difficult period due to the loss of 1,300 beds previously available for placement of kids in the foster care program. The decline in beds is a result of many factors including loss of foster parent homes, some of which no longer meet regulations, and the closure of group homes, such as two in Tyler (one for boys and one for girls) that ceased operation causing a loss of 50 beds. Tonya noted that even when closed facilities are able to reopen, there is no guarantee that they will reopen with the same number of beds.
This loss of places has resulted in having to care for foster kids in FCPS offices under their Child Watch program (which Texas says must end in September but for which there is no other alternative). The few kids who have been placed are going to out of state locations. Optimist Richard Magrill asked if Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas were having similar problems and if that might mean placement farther away. Tonya said that recently they had found an opening as near as Arkansas.
Under Child Watch, with foster kids being housed in FCPS offices, the work of FCPS employees has been greatly increased since the kids require care 24/7. Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi asked if the reason foster homes couldn’t house the kids is because they have higher needs for medical and behavioral health conditions that the foster agencies are unwilling to accept. Tonya agreed that many foster parents are willing to take the children, but because the foster homes lack specialized training or the foster agency doesn’t want to take on the liability risk, FCPS is unable to place these children in foster homes.
However, Tonya emphasized that the current issue is that there is simply no space for kids without problems. “Some foster parents are willing to take more kids, but they don’t have the space that regulations require and/or they really can’t take care of more kids and hence FCPS cannot assign more kids to them. Of course, some kids are hard to assign because of their age and the fact that they have tended to become runaways.”
Optimist Janie Moore asked if FCPS checked with extended family members to find placement. Tonya indicated that FCPS does try to place kids with extended family but that often that is not possible, and too often the family is the problem, even trafficking their own kids. Of course, she noted that even though that is the case, when kids run, they run home. For extended family to be a possibility for placement they must be able to meet the needs of the kids.
FCPS staff trying to care for kids in Child Watch are often times spending 18-19 hours a day by the time they do their regular work and perform all the added hours. “Sometimes,” she said, “staff are like the walking dead.” On one of her recent extra assignments, she had to stay until 1:30 a.m. because her relief did not show up on time.
And, she adds, the offices cannot provide a home environment, although they do try to meet as many of the kids’ needs as possible. Spring break this year was a particularly difficult time when they had 25 in their office. (She also admitted that the overworked environment had led some staff to leave: “In fact, I have never seen attrition so bad!”)
Home-cooked food is another need. On one occasion, Tonya was talking with a group of girls about something they would especially like to have and they said “pork chops, greens and cornbread.” Tonya went by the store on the way home, got the ingredients, and she and her mother cooked up the pork chops and greens and baked cornbread which she then took to the kids and shared that evening.
Providing food and sharing it with the kids on an evening is one thing that community groups can do to help with Child Watch. Community groups can also provide weekend activities for the kids which will offer a change of pace for both the kids and the staff who are caring for them.
Clothing is another need which community groups can help to meet by providing knit outfits in adult sizes small-XL, underwear, socks, t-shirts, sports bras, hygiene items. Also sizes and styles for teens are needed such as jeans, leggings, fashion t-shirts, bras and shoes.
Communities are providing what help they can but more would be welcomed and would help provide for the kids as well as support the staff caring for them.
Optimist Jim Oswalt who is also an Elk is going to suggest that the B.P.O.E. get involved and will share Tonya’s contact information with the Marshall Lodge.
Optimist Julie Brock plans to involve her make-up company in helping. Tonya mentioned that the girls are particularly interested in make-up and personal beauty care.
The club expressed appreciation to Tonya for alerting us to the current situation and ways that we and others can help, although, as Optimist Janie Moore remarked, “It just tears me up to think about kids being in such circumstances.”