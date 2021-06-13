The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online on June 9 and learned about local World War II history regarding Optimist Adam Adair’s grandfather, Lt. George E. Bennett.
The meeting was held under the leadership of President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi, and Treasurer Michele Fuller.
Optimist Richard Magrill shared Optimist Janie Moore’s report that her son, C.J. Powell, is joining Longview ISD as an algebra teacher this fall. Janie had photos to share of the event welcoming the new teachers. C.J. will be joining his sister Shalona McCray who has been with LISD for many years and is now the district-wide STEM coordinator.
Optimist Charles Dixon reminded the club about its work with the backpack program. “Good News! The Noon Optimist Club and the Triple M Backpack Board of Directors have completed another school year providing weekend meals to hungry students in MISD elementary schools. Beginning in January of 2010, we have now completed 11 years and one semester serving 80 – 100 students in most years. With kid-friendly food from the East Texas Food Bank, these kiddos take home 4-7 pounds of nutritious food so they are ready to learn when they return to school on Mondays.”
Thanks to all who have supported this program by working at the warehouse, delivering food to the schools each week, funding one or more students, and especially the school nurses who coordinate this program at MISD!
On Friday, March 16, 1945, the Marshall News Messenger reported “Explosion of Osaka Arsenal Rocks Linden Flier’s B-29.” It was a report from 21st Bomber Command on Guam in which Maj. Gen. Curtis E. Lemay expressed his belief that Osaka’s 150 acre arsenal—including a steel mill, chemical works and research laboratory, all vital to the Japanese war effort—went up in explosion after explosion in Wednesday’s 300-Superfortress raid on the empire of Japan’s second largest city.
Part of Lemay’s confidence in the destruction wrought in Osaka that day was based on the fact that some of the 60-ton B-29s were blasted 2,000 to 5,000 feet higher into the skies than their cruising altitude when they released their bombs. Such was the case with the B-29 of Lt. George E. Bennett of Linden whose dry remark is featured in the newspaper article.
Captain Jack D. Nole reported that four violent blasts rocked his superfort. The first dumped the bombardier, Lt. John B. Allen, into the lap of Lt. William H.P. Nolan, Jr.. The second blast pitched him onto the control board. The third turned the ship on its side and hurled Nole on his back near the ceiling. “You are 60 degrees off course, drily remarked Lt. George E. Bennett of Linden.”
The Optimists this week were able to hear a powerful first-person retelling when Optimist Adam Adair shared with the club the same event as recorded in his grandfather’s World War II diary—a reminder of what the young men of his generation were going through in the final spring of the war in the Pacific in 1944.
This is a written account that George sent to his parents detailing the event. Note: it would have reached them long after the AP article appeared in the News Messenger quoting their son.
“And now for the details of the raid if the censors will allow and I’m sure he [the censor] should as it’s been over the radio and in the news.
“First a preamble will help you understand the situation better. We have a preset course of entry into the target area called the ‘axis of attack’ and also a departing one. This course is calculated to pass over the least defended areas and to meet the least resistance by flak.
“We had just dropped our bombs over the target when one of the gunners called back saying, ‘Some of the bombs didn’t fall. They’re still in the racks!’ So the bombardier said ‘Bomb bay doors coming open.’ That was the last thing I heard until ‘it’ struck.
“Well, ‘it’ was four separate and distinct explosions and it did the following things: it hurled our plane around and around as if it were a matchstick in a flood; we gained 2,300 feet of altitude though the pilot was pushing down with all his might on the controls; it threw the radar man clear out of his chair and onto the floor up rooting the boards and depositing him underneath them, the transmitters, and other equipment; it threw the gunner, who was lying flat on his stomach looking into the bomb bay, up to the ceiling and down; it lifted the bombardier out of his seat and into the aisle and into the co-pilot’s lap; it lifted me, as if I were a mere straw, up to the ceiling until my head hit and dropped back four times. (Thank goodness I had on my flak helmet!) It must have thrown the others around about the same, throwing their headsets off so that they didn’t know what had happened.
“My thoughts were all on becoming a prisoner of the Japanese. Strange that I didn’t think of home or death or anything else, just that they had got us this time. Remember all of this happened in 30 seconds or less but it’s taken me a long time to relate it!
“After the final bounce we settled still and I could feel that we weren’t falling. Being a disciplined navigator the next thing I thought, ‘Where are we and where are we going?’ I looked at the radarscope; it was out. I looked at the compass; we were turning back over the city. I immediately called the pilot. I said, ‘you’re 30 degrees off course and circling back over town. Let’s get out of here!’ I gave him the correct heading.
“Then some of the gunners called out, ‘What’s the matter?’ I replied, ‘We’re all right. Stick to the ship.’ Evidently the radio operator’s set had been torn loose for he grabbed me fiercely by the shoulder and yelled, ‘What’s the matter? Are we all right?’ Abruptly I shouted back, ‘Sure we’re all right. Everything’s fine.’ He afterward said I had saved his life because he was going to bail out the open bomb bay doors if I hadn’t told him we were all right.
“Soon we were beating it out of there but again we were 22 degrees off course. The pilot, rightly so, was nervous. I corrected him and we got away without further mishap.”
Thanks to Optimist Adam for sharing this story from his Optimist grandfather’s diary!