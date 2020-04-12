The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online Wednesday, April 8, with President Le Ila Dixon reminding the club of Kroger’s new $2-an-hour hero bonus: “Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said CEO Rodney McMullen, adding, it’s “ just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires ... .” “Way-to-Go, Kroger!” says Le Ila: “Something to be Optimistic about.”
News of how individual members were coping brought word that Optimist Richard Magrill is researching club history in the online Marshall News Messenger files while pestering Optimists Julie Brock, Michele Fuller, and President Le Ila for additional info. This week, Richard shared his research in place of the originally scheduled meeting with the Young Texans for April and May.
I was “summoned” — the word seems apropos whenever you are called to the Principal’s Office — by Miss Emma Mae Brotze who told me that I was to “dress up” on a future date in March of 1961. On that spring day, I arrived at Marshall Junior High, tied and jacketed, reported to the office, and was met by an adult (who? I don’t remember), but he took me downtown to the Garden Room of the soaring Hotel Marshall. (Its height was impressive to a ninth grader and it was to be my first and last trip to the Garden Room.)
There were rows of tables all perpendicular to a “head table.” I’m sure I was informally introduced to some of the men there, especially those at that table where I was to sit. My pastor, Emery A. Newman of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, must have been present (he was an Optimist); but I don’t remember. After we had eaten, I was formally introduced as the Optimist Club “Boy of the Month,” the seventh in a line that had begun the previous fall and that would stretch into the Optimist future and become the Young Texans and Texannes of today.
What was permanent about the experience was the small (7” tall) shield-shaped brass plaque that I was given. It was reverently placed on the wall of our home at 311 Caddo Street and in 1964 when I went off to East Texas State University and later Princeton Theological Seminary, Rutgers and Vanderbilt it would remain there. Then in the late 1990’s I took it to Memphis — the city where I worked in various church positions from 1972, ending as the CEO of the Board of Stewardship, Foundation and Benefits, one of the three corporations that carried out the programs of the Cumberland Presbyterian General Assembly.
In 2007, the plaque would follow me back to Marshall after my retirement the previous year. And when I decided in 2018 that it was time to join a service club, it would be the reason I joined the Optimists (rather than the Lions of which my father, Joe Magrill, had been a member).
On the fall day that the plaque came full circle and returned with me to an Optimist Club meeting, President Le Ila Dixon kidded me about the dubious honor it represented: she reminded all present that the original purpose of the club was to help delinquent boys.
We were to celebrate one hundred years of Optimist International the very next year so I chuckled along with the rest, thinking that work with delinquents must have been long in the past at the time I received my plaque. However, when I started my research into the Marshall club’s history in this its 75th year (I am one year younger), I discovered that was not, in fact, the case.
From its beginning in November 1945, the club engaged in what it vaguely called “boys work.” I was well into the 1950s online files of the Marshall News Messenger (MNM) before I got a peek behind the curtain surrounding “boys work.” It was, in fact, the MNM which provided the clue, saying that it was fine to do good deeds in private but the community should also have an idea of them. (Apparently, according to the editorial, many Optimists themselves had no idea what “boys work” entailed!)
The editorial’s example was of two young offenders with whom the club’s committee was then dealing and involved teaching them to be responsible by paying back the value of their theft (even though it was already repaid by insurance). The committee found them jobs and schooled them in saving up the funds to make the repayment. After that editorial (MNM, Thursday, Sept. 27, 1951, page 4) broke the ice, ensuing years brought further hints as the courts released troubled boys “to the Optimists.”
Happily, I discovered that, my receipt of the “Boy of the Month” plaque did not mean I had joined the company of those boys, but rather that the club had broadened its focus, particularly with its “first annual Youth Appreciation Day” May 27, 1956. Club president, Vincent Graner, pointed out that this new day began to give reality to a recent club resolution, “commending the youth of our city for advancements in scholastic, spiritual, and athletic achievements”—“the 97 percent of the youths who are law-abiding.” (MNM, Monday, April 23, 1956, page 2)
My research has not yet revealed the precise beginning date of the Young Texans and Texannes program which recognizes MHS seniors nor the ending of the Boy of the Month (and later Girl of the Month) program which focused on ninth graders, but for some time they ran along together.
Since 1945, the Noon Optimist Club of Marshall has heavily invested in plaques, trophies, and more latterly framed certificates in seeking to encourage MISD youth. They are like “bread cast upon the waters that will return to you in due season” in productive future lives and at least in my case, the plaque itself quite literally came back.