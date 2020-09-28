The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall unexpectedly met online Wednesday, Sept. 23 with President Le Ila Dixon relating that she had emailed the postponement of our first in-person meeting at 9 o’clock the previous evening when our president-elect, Optimist Ned Calvert, reported that he could not be present for his installation due to a Covid-19 test scheduled for Wednesday. Happily, he got the results quickly and the test was negative.
Le Ila calls the club’s attention to the final week of National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, noting that parents and caregivers can help prevent obesity and support healthy growth by starting early to build a strong foundation for an active lifestyle. They should personally set a positive example by leading an active lifestyle themselves, make physical activity part of the family’s daily routine and be safe by providing protective equipment for physical activity. “Regular physical activity,” she emphasizes, “has both immediate and future benefits in the fight against obesity.”
Today is also National Cherries Jubilee Day, which celebrates a dessert originally made for Britain’s Queen Victoria. “It is not difficult to make,” Le Ila reveals, “so, when you want to feel royal, have some cherries jubilee.”
Today we wish “happy birthday” to Optimist Michele Fuller. Her birthday is next Wednesday, Sept. 30th, but by the time you receive next week’s email, her birthday will be nearly over. Now, we can help her celebrate all week. “Happy birthday,” Michele!
To lift our spirits, Le Ila relays the following story: a mother tells her son that as a back to school gift, she will make him any shirt he would like. It can have anything on it — a basketball theme, football, etc., any of his favorites. He thinks for a while and asks, “Will you please make me a shirt that says ‘I will be your friend’ for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them?” Never underestimate a kid’s heart for others!
Optimist Charles Dixon on behalf of the Triple M Backpack program is pleased to welcome the folks at Mobberly Baptist Church as a new delivery team. They are joining volunteers from Saint Mark United Methodist Church and the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall who already deliver meals from the warehouse to MISD elementary schools each week.
Kudos to Optimist Rachel Hankins for scheduling a visitor to attend our canceled meeting at Jose Tequila’s. “We hope your guest can come in two weeks.”
We have rescheduled our first in-person meeting since mid-March for Jose Tequila’s on Oct. 7, and look forward to seeing all there. It will be our first meeting in the Optimist International new year and the traditional time for installing new officers.
This week new Optimist Josh Moore, a Rachel Hankins recruit, shares his story—
Dorcheat Bayou, 115-miles-long and one of the longest natural bayous in the U.S., runs through Shongaloo a village of less than 200 people in north Webster Parish, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line.
I was born there Nov. 20, 1979 to Larry and Susan Moore and attended Shongaloo schools. I fished with my grandfather in the bayou, but mostly I hunted along the bank and hills. I graduated from Shongaloo High School before consolidation in 2011 moved 3rd -12th grade students to various other schools in Webster Parish.
One semester of college convinced me that my interests and inclinations lay elsewhere and I have had lots of jobs mostly involving sales.
It was during a two year stay in Shreveport that I met my wife Alana. The two years felt like two and a half. I’m not an “in town” kind of guy. I missed the easy availabilty of hunting and fishing in Shongaloo (especially the hunting!). In November 2015, we landed in the Deberry community of Harrison County.
Alana and I have two kids, daughter Taylor 13 and son Drake 7. In addition to hunting and fishing, our family also enjoys riding ATVs; we have two side-by-sides, one full size and one youth size for the kids. We ride on our own 23 acres and sometimes venture out to ATV parks.
Just prior to my present job, I worked in sales at Wings & Whitetails as an archery technician. Archery is another shared family interest and Taylor and Drake are both proficient, although the power of their bows is not yet sufficient to bring down a buck. We hunt together, I with my bow and they with guns. I am coaching them and they should be taking down their first bucks in the near future.
Austin Christmas is the owner of the new AutoBodyExpress franchise in Marshall and he and I are both active in Eastern Hills Church of Christ. Last Dec. 2, he persuaded me to work in the new business as a service advisor.
It was while I was making a business call on Dickson Insurance that Ben Dickson and Rachel Hankins started talking to me about the Noon Optimist Club. Frankly, I had never heard of the Optimists, but Rachel invited me to a meeting as her guest and that was enough. Brent Simmons and I also represented AutoBody as interviewers for the club’s S.M.I.L.E. Day learning experience for Marshall High School seniors back in February.
My joy is in dealing with people. In sales you have to be genuine. Folks can tell in about 30 seconds if you are truly interested in them and your product. That genuineness includes follow-through after the sale.
My kids attend Elysian Fields schools and when the schools closed after spring break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I took furlough at AutoBody and have only been back at work there for the last few weeks. I’m looking forward to our club having its first in-person meeting Oct. 7.