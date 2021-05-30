The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online on May 26 under the leadership of President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi, and Treasurer Michele Fuller and learned about Optimist club member George Earl Bennett, a World War II veteran.
Optimist Richard Magrill reported that he had talked with Optimist Ned Calvert who says that his wife Sarah continues to progress in her struggle with Covid in Christus-Good Shepherd of Longview.
Richard also reported that Sheryl and Sam Fogle were pleased with the opportunity to present the work of Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center last week and especially to meet Optimist Jeremy Dreesen who has offered to take their retiring horses and let them live out their days on his 250 acres. Jeremy is also exploring possible donors to the work of Dayspring.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon inspired us with the story of Sheldon. “When one door closes,” the saying goes, “another door opens.” For one very special pooch, it appears that adage also applies to doggie-doors.
A Labrador-retriever mix named Sheldon was enrolled in a program to become a service dog. Training at Paws With A Cause in Wayland, Michigan, unfortunately he couldn’t quite make the grade.
Whenever he’d catch a whiff of something interesting, Sheldon’s concentration flew out the window and all he wanted to do was hunt down the source.
But the very thing that made him a wash-out as a service dog meant he was likely perfect for another canine career. Rather than return him to civilian life, Sheldon was transferred to the State Farm Arson Dog Program, where his sensitive nose soon put him at the top of the class for sniffing out the accelerants used to light illegal fires.
Paired with Lieutenant John Tadlock of the Saginaw, Texas fire department, after his graduation Sheldon went on to become the department’s premier accelerant detection canine.
In his first case, Sheldon and his partner were called to a car dealership to investigate some vehicles that had been torched under suspicious circumstances. After three days, no one had been able to figure out how the fire got started—but the cause wasn’t baffling to Sheldon.
“We get out of the truck and put him to work. It takes him about 30 seconds, and he gives me an alert,” Tadlock told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“We dig through some debris and find a Molotov cocktail. It was just under some debris from the vehicle that had burned away, three days earlier. You couldn’t even see it.” But Sheldon unearthed the evidence with ease.
Sheldon lives with Lieutenant Tadlock and his family (and will continue to do so even in doggy retirement). To keep their skills at the top level, the duo trains regularly on a reward/praise-based system and participates in State Farm’s annual certification program.
“He made a better arson dog than a service dog,” Tadlock said.
For a dog who was blessed with a super “scents-ative” sniffer, we guess whether you’re tailing bad guys or hunting up a career, it’s always best to follow your nose.
“This result is a perfect example of our Optimist Creed —‘To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future’”—says Le Ila; “Sheldon may have flunked out of service-animal training, but he became an ace at sniffing out arson!”
In light of Memorial Day this coming Monday, May 31, we asked Optimist Adam Adair to share with us his reflections on the experiences of one of our very own local soldiers, his grandfather, Optimist George Earl Bennett who died Feb. 5 this year. He was a member of what Tom Brokaw has called the greatest generation.
“When leaving for service in World War II, George was encouraged by his freshman English professor at the College of Marshall (now ETBU) to journal his experiences in the military. The journal was published in 2009 by the R.W. Norton Art Foundation Oral History Project and is a piece of history I will cherish forever,” says Adam.
The “Life of a Soldier by George Earl Bennett” opens with a personal motto: If what you did yesterday still looks big to you, you haven’t done much today.
On November 4, 1942 George’s life as a soldier began. A young man from Linden, Texas joined the U.S. Army as an aviation cadet. During training they learned about the stars and navigation, navigating on the sun during the day and the stars at night. In May of 1944 after graduating from navigator training George was re-enlisted as a second lieutenant. George was assigned to a B-29 Superfortress, one of the biggest planes around during that time.
Training was conducted in McCook, Nebraska. From there the crew was sent to Cuba to practice navigating over water. George was flown out blindfolded, for about two hours not knowing where he was. Then they say “Okay, wake us up and get us back home.” Next he would take some shots off the sun and calculate a heading to send them right back down the middle of Cuba.
After training they were sent to Pearl Harbor for a short time. The wreckage from the attack was still fresh and had not been cleaned up yet. From Pearl Harbor they departed for Tinian Island.
By this point the U.S. had begun bombing Japan heavily. From Tinian, George and his crew’s primary mission was bombing significant targets in Japan. George flew twenty missions with each mission taking roughly 12-15 hours. Bombs were roughly 500 pounds and each B-29 would carry 10-12 bombs per mission.
Targets were always Japanese military sites. The crew was always required to avoid residential areas and the Emperor’s palace. George was the navigator and gave all the directions to the other members of the 11-man crew, so he bore heavy responsibility to see that bombs met their targets. He must have done well since he was decorated with the Army Air Corps Distinguished Flying Cross.
Mail was heavily censored and the crew could not reveal their whereabouts to family members. The crew was aware of their duties and that was it. Ultimately the atomic bomb came from the island of Tinian but of course the air crews on the island knew nothing about. When it dropped its war-ending payload, the event came as much of a surprise to George and his crew as it did to the marines and sailors waiting and preparing for a final assault on the home islands of Japan.
Adam promises to share more from the diaries as we get closer to July 4th.