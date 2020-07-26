The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online Wednesday with President Le Ila Dixon sharing a positive story: A customer’s random act of kindness at a restaurant in Mississippi inspired 78 other drivers to do the same at Taco Sombrero on Monday, each driver paying for the order behind them in the drive-thru line. Vivki Parkhill, owner, says it was “overwhelming” and “wonderful” and writes on Facebook: “In a world where you can be anything, ‘be kind!’ We hope this story will lift someone up and inspire them to find their own way to pay it forward!”
Birthday wishes go out to Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi (July 26) and to Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy for 36 seasons. He is 80. The club declined to ask Melissa how old she is. Optimist Charles and I became great-grandparents last Sunday. Thomas Lee Sammons was born in Tyler to our granddaughter Becky and her husband Taylor. Both baby and mother are doing well. The club still awaits the birth of Optimist Julie Brock’s first grandchild – soon. We are still working on the list of new officers.
Continuing our celebration of 75 years of Optimist history in Marshall, Richard Magrill shares another tidbit of club history from its earliest days.
“Marshall Optimists, like all the city’s civic clubs, need money to pursue projects. During its first decade, the club tries professional wrestling, traveling entertainments such as “Life with Father,” and the election parties mentioned last week. But what it really needs a method on which it can depend year after year. That method comes on the 17th of August 1954, when President Jimmy Williams outlines the “Christmas tree sales plans.”
The club orders 1,000 select fir trees from Douglas Fir Tree Co., Tacoma; they are to arrive between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1. All profits will go toward the club’s planned gymnasium, to go where the Central Fire Station sits today. Williams attends an area Optimist meet in Longview and reports that “over half of the clubs are going to sell Christmas trees this season.”
The trees are promoted early on with Mayor Charles Spangler pictured purchasing the first $1 ticket from Optimist Charles Agnor in early September. Sales operate on a kind of layaway plan with persons buying $1 tickets to be used toward purchase of trees ranging in size from 2 to 10 feet and priced from $1.30 to $5.70 including stands. The selling of “tickets” enables the club to collect enough money to be able to pay for the trees on their arrival. Of course, one year the member in charge slacks off and just before the trees are due in, the Optimists have to divide the city into areas and spend their evenings feverishly going door to door just barely managing to sell enough “tickets” before the truck arrives with the trees.
However, in 1954 it all works as planned and the club sells 400 tickets in advance and has $400 on hand when the 1,000 trees arrive and it quickly sells 100 of them when the tree lot goes into operation.
The lot operates six days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. so the Optimists are kept busy staffing it. If it can sell all 1,000 of the trees, the club believes it “will have enough money to start financing the gymnasium.” The gym will “give boys something to do during school and in the summer when they are not playing Little League.” By Dec. 10 sales are nearing the one-third mark and “All the 10-12 foot trees have been sold.”
There is no accounting given for this first year but tree sales will march on into the future for some 40 years, ending in 1993. Optimist Magrill remembers his own excitement, going with his father on a chilly night and wandering through the Optimist trees; it would be the first “bought” tree in his life. All the others, pines and cedars, had been cut from family woods owned in Gregg or Panola county. And the Optimist tree was a “fir.” It looked like a proper Christmas tree as seen on Christmas cards and television.
The News Messenger reports on Dec. 2, “Christmas trees are in big supply at only one market, but as the holiday draws near there will be not only a good supply of the firs, but spruces and a lot of nice native greenery including holly, mistletoe, pine, cedar and bamboo offered by markets and independent sellers on the square.” The paper also notes the Optimists are busy “selling trees and taking orders.”
On Dec.19, the Optimists decide that a monopoly is a good thing! They vote “to begin a campaign as soon as possible to work toward making the Optimist Christmas Tree lot the only place selling trees in future years.” Jimmy Williams reports that Optimist Clubs in other cities have been able to work out that kind of deal with their merchants.
“As long as we are carrying out our program to provide funds for needed youth work,” he says, “I think most of the Marshall stores will withdraw in favor of our project if we contact them before trees are ordered.” They are successful, although one merchant has already placed the next years order and duly apologies during the 1955 sales season and promises that when its trees are gone that will be last of them. It urges its customers to patronize the Optimists.”
Of course, as the 40 years progress, the competition is not from merchants selling live trees but the new artificial ones. Optimist ads begin to emphasize purchasing a “real” tree from the club for a “real” Christmas but we all know how that ended. From a high of 2,000 offered in a variety of sprayed and flocked trees, the lot in its last few years provides only 250 high end and high priced trees. But the Optimists are not upset to see the lot closed because ‘bingo’ has come to Marshall and the club benefits tremendously.”