The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met in-person May 12 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the leadership of Treasurer Michele Fuller and Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi (President Julie Brock was snowed under at work).
The club was delighted to have Optimist Ned Calvert present for the first time and to hear that his wife Sarah continues to move forward successfully with her struggle with COVID-19 in Christus-Good Shepherd-Longview.
The club’s agenda, while they enjoyed a taco bar from Jucy’s, was club business and a review of the dinner we held Monday, April 26 for the 2021 Young Texans and their families.
The club settled on officers to be submitted to Optimist International for the new club year beginning Oct. 1: Julie Brock, president; Rachel Hankins, vice-president; Michele Fuller, secretary & treasurer; and Melissa Al-Ahmadi, social media.
Donations were considered for Uphill in downtown, a 5K run benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines and the Harrison County 4-H Club. The club will contribute $200 plus several members said they would like to volunteer for the event.
Friends of Marshall Animals was discussed. Optimists detailed their numerous pets and enthusiasm for the project but decided kids and not pets were the actual focus of the club and therefore voted to encourage each member to consider donating or making another gift in the club’s name if they already have donated.
It was announced that the club will meet in-person next week to view a video on and hear Sheryl Fogle share the exciting work of Dayspring Equestrian Center. Lunch will be from Bodacious Barbecue and the club looks forward to a good attendance.
The dinner on April 26 for the 2021 Young Texans and their families was a first. COVID-19 prevented lunching with the last few 2020 YTA’s and all of those for 2021. Instead, Optimist Julie Brock went to MHS for monthly photos (thanks to Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison) and shared the YTA’s bio’s with the club. In view of that lack, the club decided on having a dinner this year and inviting all the YTA’s and their families to it and also presenting the randomly selected winners of this year’s six $500 grants.
By the afternoon of the day, Optimist Le Ila Dixon had liased with John Green of the church and Hutchins Hall was packed with tables (red tableclothes for the Seniors and their families and white ones for the rest). Le Ila and Optimists Melissa Al-Ahmadi, Janie Moore and Richard Magrill joined her and they did the final decorating.
Melissa had formed individual mortar board centerpieces with the Seniors’ names and club members assembled them in the center of the red tables with sparkling ribbons and tealight candles. Le Ila had secured cowboy boots which received red carnations and were placed on bandanas with tealights on the white tables. Richard and Janie set up the Optimist banners, etc.
That evening as 6:30 p.m. drew near club members were back to welcome guests. Optimist Adam Adair arrived early and stayed late helping clean up! Treasurer Michele Fuller came in and secured Camilla Arias, daughter of Optimist Isabel Martinez, to take the evening’s photos.
Learonda Z. Reese and her mother Leatrious R. Miller and grandmother Emma Michell were among the first guests to arrive, along with MHS Principal Matt Gregory, Assistant Principal Nakeena Bayliss and Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison.
CaterDelivery brought in the food and set up the serving line. Chicken breasts/with pineapple and chicken-fried steaks/with gravy were the entrees accompanied with seasoned rice, mashed potatoes, green beans, crisp salad, and many choices of dressing. As a bonus to the club Cater Delivery also served the food. Optimists provided a wealth of homemade desserts.
There was no contest but Optimist Isabel Martinez may have won the prize with her delicious flan. For many present it was a first-time delight. P.S. like many gatherings, the club was already enjoying the food when the Rev. Ryan Berryhill pastor of First Baptist Church was recruited to say the blessing. “Thanks, Ryan!”
Although we had 77 present to enjoy the meal, at the end of the evening food was still plentiful and we had folks filling up clamshells to take home. Especially, the club suggested that everyone at least take home some of the abundant desserts.
At the meeting this week, all expressed our appreciation for CaterDelivery and its food. (And, as Optimist Jim Oswalt noted, “It was good the next day.”)
The Seniors were asked to “sing for their supper” and President Julie invited them by their months to review for us their accomplishments, beginning with September’s Cole Carlisle and Yadira Solache and concluding with May’s Bryan Villafranco and Rose Runnells. All present were especially touched by Rose’ determination and perseverance this year in spite of physical challenges. She received a standing-ovation for her efforts.
The evening was a family affair and if there had been a prize for that largest it would go to Abigail Vences who had to augment the seating at their table. And one of the newest families present was that of Leila Morales, her boyfriend Mario Macedo, and son Matias Macedo.
The evening concluded with naming the recipients of the randomly selected YTA’s of the six $500 grants. They are shown in the photo left to right: Isaac Berryhill (March), Fabian Corona (January), Jim Weaver (October), Yadira Solache (September), Shondalyn Moore (November), and Layla Rains (January).
Booklets showing the current Young Texans and a listing going back to 1960 when the program began were passed out. It was a great evening.