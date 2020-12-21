The Noon Optimist Club held it last 2020 meeting online on Dec. 16 and decided to invite all Optimists share greetings with each other and all of Harrison County. President Ned Calvert sends his “Greetings on behalf of all Optimists, including Adam Adair, Ben Dicks on, Isabel Martinez, and George Bennett! We are so fortunate to live in a community that demonstrates care and concern, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.
“Our club focuses primarily on our community’s youth. We recognize they are our future and try to support them through our activities and programs.
“I pray that each and everyone of you and your families have a Blessed and Merry Christmas, and that we will all recognize the reason for the season: our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!”
Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi wishes “A Merry Christmas and Hanukkah Sambac to all. I hope we can all withstand a lonely Christmas to allow for continued safety this holiday season. My hopes are that our community can continue to be safe as we wait for vaccines to become available to our wider community. My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones or are now experiencing long-term health complications due to COVID-19. I hope we can find a response that helps support our community without increasing risks to our residents.”
Optimist John Fortune shares his photographic skills, “Wishing everyone a Joyous Christmas with Hope and Optimism for a Wonderful New Year.”
Optimist Rachel Hankies writes: “I think we have all been extremely despondent with the current pandemic in our country. My hopes for the new year are that we obtain a new level of comfort amongst the changes. Many of us thrive on social gatherings and are anxious to return to normal. Personally, I am excited to be able to get back out in the community that I love so much. I cannot wait to meet new people and get reacquainted with the ones I have not been able to see since March. I hope that all of you reading this prosper in the new year and that God blesses your hearts and your homes.”
Optimist Charles Dixon says:
“YEA for 2021! I said this 366 days ago, but happy New Year 2021!! May the new year bring you peace, joy, happiness, and a successful vaccination.
“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!
“As you pursue your hopes and dreams, may this year bring you much success and may next year’s journey be even better.”
Optimist Le Ila Dixon “hopes your stocking is stuffed full of peace, and joy and a little chocolate this Christmas. (I’m also hoping for a successful vaccine in 2021 adding health to peace and joy!)”
Optimist Jim Oswalt greets one and all: “Merry Christmas and the best of wishes for 2021!!!”
Vice President Julie Brock and Treasurer Michele Fuller say: “May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year! Here is wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas and an Optimistic New Year!”
Optimist Josh Moore sends greetings: “From our family to yours!!! Merry Christmas Everyone!!!!”
Optimist Janie Moore counsels, “Look Forward!”
Keep looking Forward
COVID is Here
Keep looking Forward
A vaccine is Near
Keep looking Forward
You All are so Dear
Keep looking Forward
for we will see
You All
Next Year,
Merry Christmas!”
And President Ned Calvert sends special greetings to all those who work at the Marshall News Messenger, Publisher Alexander Gould and Editor Wyndi Veigel thanking them for all their tireless work in keeping the community strong during this trying year.
He also wants to remind all Optimists that their next meeting will be in person on Jan. 6, 2021 at Hutchins Hall at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. See you there!