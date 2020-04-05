The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online Wed. Apr. 1, (imagine the ringing bell) with President Le Ila Dixon reminding them — “We’re missing a great opportunity by not meeting today! Have you already pulled an April Fool’s Day prank? Just think how many we could have pulled on each other!” Optimist Michele Fuller had good news to report: even in these days of social distancing, we’ve gained another new member. Welcome, Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi! In fact, she has already created a Noon Optimist-Marshall group on Marco Polo as an option for video chats.
News of how individual members were coping brought word that Optimist Ben Dickson’s Farmers Insurance Agency in Marshall is still serving customers with Optimist Rachel Hankins and Katherine Matlock minding the office in Marshall.
Rachel also reports that since the weather has been nice, she and her husband, Taylor, have been able to take their one-year-old mini-aussie shepherd on long walks every day after work.
Optimist John Fortune has also taken advantage of that weather, in his case for photography in low density people areas like the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Optimist Julie Brock reports that she and Michele and Optimist Isabel Martinez are still at work at Louis Williams Associates: “It is the first of the month so we are pretty busy!” It should also be said that both the Ben Dickson Agency and Louis Williams Associates are honoring the governors orders of being closed to the public while they otherwise carry business as usual.
Optimists are always looking for new members who love kids. (Maybe you would like to follow Melissa Al-Ahmadi’s example and join us even in these days of social distancing? Contact: Le Ila Dixon ldixon2@cobridge.tv) This week we share the story of a recent new member, Janie Moore, who “just absolutely loves kids.”
“My first home was in Longstreet, La., a little country town (I’m not even sure that it had a store!) with few people and no hospital so my birth was in Shreveport. Later we would move to Logansport, La. It was bigger and had a doctor, but not one that handled births. My family consisted of our parents, Palmer and Ruth Robertson and seven of us children — five girls and two boys. I was the next to the youngest and stayed in the kitchen learning from Momma to cook, and although we all had our household chores I was the one to do most of the cleaning, especially if the others had slacked off and our parents were due home any minute. (My youngest sister always complained but she tried to help even though she finally stopped.)
While I was Mother’s shadow, I was also a “Daddy’s baby; he had me so spoiled!” Both my parents are now deceased; Dad passed at the age of 60 of a major heart attack.
I have two children. My daughter Shalona McCray is the oldest and lives in Longview and they have two kids, Ashton and Jeremy. For the past 11 years she has been employed in the Longview ISD and is now the district-wide STEM coordinator. Her job keeps her very busy, including the science fairs for K-12. My son, “C.J.” Powell, is (hopefully!!) in his final year of construction engineering at Texas A&M — Commerce (he just needs to get past calculus!) He has a young son, Kingston, (two-years-old) whom he adores.
At Jerusalem Baptist Church (1300 Billups Road), I get to share my love of children by serving as youth director, but I also sing in the choir and am on the search committee since our pastor, W.R. Washington, decided to retire.
(The committee is made up of members who care for other ministries; we’re moving kind of slowly at the moment due to the situation the country is in. We’ll be going through resumés and see who we would like to talk with and finally who we will want to visit.)
I also serve as president of a new “Inspirational” Choir that now leads on the 4th Sunday of each month. We’ve developed it to have a group in training that could, in the event it is needed, take over for the Senior Choir that is getting elderly.
The Seniors sing on the 1st and 3rd Sundays and the Youth Choir on the 2nd.
But my biggest passion is children and youth. When I came to Jerusalem there were only two kids involved. I got the youth going and now we have 25-30 kids.
Before Jerusalem I was a member at Shiloh Baptist Church way down in Scottsville where I also worked with the children and got 15 then 20 and even 25 involved. Sometimes I see kids from there and they ask, “when are you coming back?”
I started out picking up kids in my car, but folks noticed it was too crowded so they told me to take the church van.
On Wednesdays, when I get off work, I load food I’ve cooked on the van and start picking up kids. By the time I arrive at the church there are kids sitting on the van’s floor.
The church has always been surprised at the number who come, but kids just invite their friends. I always tell them, “We’re were going to eat and we’re going to learn.” I just believe that I am doing what God has called me to do. God said. “Work with the children. Don’t worry; I’ll send the kids.”
Just this week I learned of a project to help kids that brought joy to my heart and tears to my eyes. It is a project where folks have come together to make beds for kids. It was inspired when a man heard of a little boy sleeping on the floor. The man gathered a whole group of people, got donated mattresses, and together they make beds.
Concerning the present situation in our country as we face the corona virus I’m reminded that the New Town Association of which I am a member has had to cancel a dinner meeting recently but I know that we’re gonna get through it and I believe that it’s gonna bring us together. I love the Cumberland Presbyterian Church where I’ve worked for 19 years (come this fall!) and I love my church, Jerusalem, and my kids and grand-kids. I love kids. I just absolutely love kids! That’s why I’ve joined the Optimist Club: because it’s dedicated to “bringing out the best in kids into the next century!”