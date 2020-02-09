To say that Dr. Sevetri Moore-Guillaume (Dr. M-G to many who know her) wears many hats would be an understatement. As Chief of Staff at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport she oversees several areas. In addition to her role on the executive leadership team, M-G serves as the chief physician, responsible for the performance of hundreds of health professionals. But this chief medical officer comes with many firsts.
Her bona fides are deep. She was the first African-American in her community school, the first African-American woman student enrolled in the six-year medical program at LSU-Shreveport, and the first African-American woman to serve as a chief of staff within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
She recognizes the importance of celebrating African-American History Month.
“Recognizing contributions to African Americans and others is empowering to a community that is often viewed with negative favor,” she states. “We all have a purpose in life, and it is important to find your pathway and follow it. Obstacles are there to teach perseverance and to develop character. However, as a community and organization, differences in color should not be an obstacle.” M-G continued to say, “I love working here and witnessing the character of each individual with respect and tolerance.”
“I can’t think of anyone more qualified to lead our medical team,” said Richard Crockett, medical center director at the Shreveport VA hospital. “Her experience and wisdom are evident. Whether it’s handling a crisis or dealing with new resident health professionals – she is rock solid,” he added.
Dr. M-G started working at the Shreveport VA in 2010 and accepted the position of Chief of Staff in April 2019.
“I love working at the Shreveport VA because I have the opportunity to provide services to people in the area where I grew up and trained,” she said.