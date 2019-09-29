Northeast Texas Habitat recently partnered with four Marshall-based pest control companies to provide home extermination services in area homes in the organization’s first Community Pest Control Day project.
Branch’s Pest Control, Choco’s Pest Control, Gecko Pest Control, and TAB’s are participating in the community service project. FMC Corporation, a professional pest control solutions provider, donated the chemicals for the project.
Pest infestation is proven to cause or worsen respiratory illnesses like asthma and allergies. In extreme circumstances, it can trigger serious intestinal and other diseases as well. Habitat’s critical repair programs focus on eliminating health and safety threats in the home of elderly persons, disabled individuals, and veterans that cannot physically or financially afford to repair their homes. Nineteen homes received extermination services Friday.
“Vibrant and healthy communities are built by the many small actions of citizens that are moved to take action when our neighbors are in need. These four companies have embodied the Habitat mission to put the call to love into action, by bringing people together, to create safe and decent places for everyone to live, today. Families will have safer air quality in their homes, and as a result better health, because these companies generously donated their time, skill and products to make their homes safer and more comfortable. We are honored to work alongside them,” said LaJuan Gordon, Habitat Executive Director.
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit housing, ministry dedicated to eradicating the devastating effects of poverty housing. The organization founded in Longview in 1985 serves Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur counties.
Habitat assists in the areas of homeownership, home repair, home maintenance, and operates a ReStore.
To learn more, to volunteer or to donate, visit www.netxhabitat.org or call 903-236-0900 ext. 202.