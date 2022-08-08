Editor’s Note: This column originally ran in 2021.

Curious cats and daredevil dogs are always eager to investigate anything moving across the carpet or in the grass.

Recommended For You


— Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be found on the Pet Talk website. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to editor@cvm.tamu.edu. By Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Staff.

Tags