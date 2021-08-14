Available for adoption from the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place, located at 1901 Jefferson Avenue, are the following pets. For information on adopting or surrendering a pet, call 903 938-7297. The Pet Place currently has lots of cats! Come and visit.
Those who need to have their pets fixed can call or come by the Humane Society of Harrison County at 1901 Jefferson Avenue in Marshall or call 903-938-7297. Those who are residents or Harrison County or have a low family income are encouraged to reach out to the Humane Society for help.