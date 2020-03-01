Mav Tech is a dual enrollment partnership between Marshall ISD (MISD) and Texas State Technical College (TSTC). Initiated in 2017, this program allows eligible high school students to enroll in TSTC accredited college courses and receive credit at both the high school and college level. Students earn credit toward college for a fraction of the cost of general tuition. The program is designed to provide accessible higher education opportunities and a pathway to higher paying jobs that are in demand locally.
Mav Tech Courses for Fall 2020
Mav Tech has included new offerings for Marshall High School Juniors and Seniors. Each TSTC course in Mav Tech aligns with a MISD level Student Career Pathway. Courses are taught on the Marshall ISD campus, online, or on the TSTC campus depending upon the program. Provided student enrollment numbers are sufficient, the follow courses are presented for Fall 2020 consideration:
Architectural Design & Engineering Graphics
Business Management (Accounting)
Business Management (Software)
Diesel Engine Technology
Digital Media Design
Medical Office Technology
Precision Machining
Structural Welding
Mav Tech Costs
Mav Tech costs $33 per credit hour. Student can earn 12 to 16 credit hours, pending the program, over two years. If funding assistance is required, students should discuss cost assistance on a need-basis with their counselor.
Benefits to Students
Dual enrollment programs encourage more students to finish high school and to pursue higher education. Once invested, students are more likely to engage. Mav Tech also provides opportunities for economically disadvantaged students, who could not otherwise afford higher education. TSTC general enrollment is between $200 — $300 dollars per credit hour. Mav Tech’s $33 per credit hour is a significant discount. A student could complete an entire semester of higher education for under $600 while in high school. Mav Tech also provides exposure and awareness to professions that are local, in demand, and above the median wage. If a student doesn’t know what they want to pursue professionally, dual enrollment provides a less expensive option to figure that out while still earning college credit.
If a student does decide to pursue TSTC, there is good news. As of 2018 the Marshall laborshed, within a 45-minute commute, had a median wage of $34,000 and a mean wage of $42,200. The average wage of TSTC graduates in 2017 was over $48,000 in starting wages alone. Many dedicated students in highly skilled local positions go on to make near or over six figures with experience after investing just two years or less in higher education. Not every student will achieve this. Not every student wants to pursue the technical path. Desire, technical training, aptitude, attitude, and demand for skills all play a role; however, this is a real and present pathway in Marshall toward economic mobility for aspiring students.
Benefits to Community
The state of Texas has a goal that by 2030, 60 percent of all Texas citizens, ages 25 to 34, will have a certificate or degree. This goal is based on what educators, businesses, economists, and workforce development professionals forecast will be necessary for Texas to maintain its competitive advantage in national and global markets.
Higher education levels correlate with higher incomes and lower unemployment, thereby strengthening the tax base and the improving both capital and human resources in a community.
Improving education levels builds knowledge capacity, engages citizens, and helps stimulate economic growth.
Donna Maisel, CEcD, the Executive Director of Marshall Economic Development Corporation is pleased with the progress of MISD and TSTC’s dual enrollment program and community partnership between the two schools.
“In order to maintain and grow the tax base, educated, skilled workers in a community will become essential, particularly as technologies replace redundant, repetitive, and unskilled tasks. The communities that grow will be those that are agile, dynamic, educated, and efficient in alignment of their educational skills and workforce demand,” Maisel said.
As the baby boomer generation is retiring, there are fewer candidates available to take their place. This void creates an excellent marketplace for skilled workers; however, it also creates a liability if no skilled labor can be found. Communities not pursuing higher education and skills training strategies in alignment with regional industry, will be at a disadvantage.
“A skilled and growing workforce is one of the best recruiting and retention tools a community can utilize for new business and expansions,” Maisel continued.
Mav Tech is both a dual credit program and a local workforce development program. Its leadership and success are deserving of community support and youth participation. Marshall is extremely fortunate to have a variety of higher education assets within reach. Each has a desire to see Marshall move forward in economic prosperity. Mav Tech is a big step in that direction.
