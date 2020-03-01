HALLSVILLE — The $55 million Hallsville ISD bond project voters approved in November is moving right along. The project includes plans for the district’s newest elementary school campus that will be constructed on land the district owns on the Harrison County side of Longview, off of Page Road and Loop 281.
The bond project also includes a new auditorium to be built at Hallsville High School, as well as updates to the junior high school and district roadways and drives.
Just this month, a traffic impact analysis was completed, as well as soil tests to determine the best type of foundation for the new West Elementary School build. School board trustees in February also approved an architectural draft of the district’s new school that will take up about $29.7 million of the bond money.
Trustees recently heard a presentation from architect Huckabee & Associates Representative Andre Brackens about the architectural draft of the new, 89,000 sq. ft., two story building.
“We have, coming before spring break, what’s called the geo-technical review conference and that is the conference we have to go over the findings of the site work, site testing and soil testing report. That report has been finalized,” Brackens told trustees. “That meeting, that review conference will go over all of those recommendations, what was found in the soil and discuss the foundation — so that’s coming up. Our stakeholder meeting for West Elementary, and stakeholders are you teachers and principals and groups that have been meeting during the charette process to get their input, where we basically take all of their comments and present where we’ve landed on those comments and get additional input. We’ll also have the stakeholder meeting with the principals for your Hallsville High School auditorium and Hallsville Junior High projects. So that’s what’s coming.”
Brackens then showed the board an architectural rendering of the new school from a bird’s eye view.
The new two-story school, which will house grades pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, will also include separate playgrounds for the pre-k and older students and will include an outdoor courtyard area in the center of the building.
The school will have a capacity to house 925 students but is currently planned to house about 750 upon opening. The building will consist of 46 total classrooms, including three special education areas, three pre-kindergarten areas, eight kindergarten areas, and eight each first through fourth grade areas.
Two of the eight classrooms for each grade level are designated as “flexible classrooms,” meaning they can be used and wired as computer labs, intervention rooms, teacher planning areas, teacher workrooms or overflow classrooms, though Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum expressed a need to have them labeled as intervention areas.
The school’s library, which is centrally located within the building, has been increased from 4,171 sq. ft. to 4,473 sq. ft., according to the draft presented on Tuesday.
The cafeteria is currently set for about 4,294 sq. ft. and can serve three serving lines, though Collum and the trustees expressed an interest to Brackens to have the draft altered to increase the dining area to allow for four serving lines as is currently used at the two other elementary schools in the district.
“There will also be a meeting with the city of Longview to review the report from the Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA),” Brackens said.
”The work on the auditorium will come about three months behind the school in the same kind of process,” Collum said. “Teachers, staff and admin will come together with the design team to express their wants and likes and put everything on the table.”
The other projects at Hallsville Junior High School, including the road and parking lot work, will be about three to six months behind on the auditorium project on the planning process as we wait for the rest of the bond funds to come in,” Collum said. “But our primary focus at the junior high campus is the safety vestibule and building upgrades. We would like to get that started and then start on the roads and parking lot near Bobcat Stadium and other areas across the district.”
Hallsville ISD is currently in a unique financial position that allowed voters and tax payers to approve the bond without a tax increase thanks to an influx of state funding to school districts as part of the recently passed Texas House Bill 3.
The $55 million bond includes about $13.8 million for a new 1,000 seat high school auditorium that was originally included on the plans of the district’s 2007 bond that constructed the new Hallsville High School but was later scrapped due to a lack of money remaining. The district’s campuses currently use the auditorium at Hallsville Junior High School.