It was a night like any other, another day at the office for Marshall ISD athletic trainer Antse Woods, who was on duty for an eighth-grade-football game.
“It was just a normal night,” Woods recalls. “It was junior high football. I believe it was a Tuesday. They were home on our field. I was watching junior high football, thinking it would be an easy night and then we’d get to go home.”
Woods was then called upon to help with a student athlete who suffered cardiac arrest.
“With junior high football, a lot of times kids fall and you’re kind of like their encourager to help them get back up,” Woods explained. “I was pregnant, so the first thing, I didn’t run. I rode the Gator out there. I was like, ‘Well, let me go out there and make sure everything is OK, encourage him to get up and let him know he’s fine,’ but as I drove out there, the coaches, the looks on some of their faces told me there might be an actual serious problem. When I got there, things escalated so quickly.”
One of the coaches called 911 as Woods started CPR and assisted the student athlete until EMS arrived. The athlete was then carted off the field and taken to the hospital. Woods was rewarded for her efforts by the Life Saver Award from American Heart and from Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation – Advisory Board of Athletic Trainers, based in Austin.
“When I first heard I was being rewarded, I was kind of like, ‘Why? I was just doing my job,’” Woods said. “It’s one of those things that you train for. I’m a CPR instructor so I tell my coaches, ‘When you’re doing this practice, try to act like it’s real life. I want you to be dramatic. I want you to go over the top because when it does happen, you’re going to have to be all those things.’ So it’s something you train for and try to explain to people how it goes. When you do have to utilize it, you spring into action. You do your job, do what you’re trained to do. You just do it and don’t even think twice.
“When people ask about awards, it’s rewarding, yes, to be able to do what I was able to do at the time, it would have been terrible if that kid went down and I wasn’t prepared for the situation,” she continued. “If I didn’t do it, I would have felt really terrible. That’s why the district hired me. That’s my job.”
She discovered athletic training as a college athlete at UT-Arlington after suffering an injury herself.
“I ran track in college and when I was injured is when I found it,” she explained. “My high school had it but I just didn’t get hurt, so I didn’t know what it actually was until I got to the university. I was a premed major and I was like, ‘What is this place? What is it that y’all do? Explain it to me more.’ From that point forward, I changed my major to athletic training and I’ve loved it ever since.’”
Woods is in her first year as a trainer at Marshall and said she’s enjoying her time working with the athletic program.
“I think the most rewarding part is when you have an athlete who goes down with a major injury and you’re able to work with him and bring them back to their sport,” she offered. “Also, I love Marshall. I’ve really been able to connect with the kids. They know when I go down and I will do my best to get them back in the game. If I can’t, our coaches and our kids know I’m not a miracle worker but I’ll do my best to work with them.”
Woods feels right at home, doing what she loves in Marshall.
“I think going into college, I wanted to do something that incorporated sports and medicine but I didn’t understand it until being an athlete and I got hurt,” she said. “I don’t think it was far off from what I wanted to do. I just didn’t know how to get there but a series of events got me there. God has a reason. He has a way.”