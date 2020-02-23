Marshall Police Department Lieutenant Sarah Hodges considers it an honor protecting the area where she grew up and serving as a female in a male oriented profession.
Lt. Hodges, 37, got her start in the world of criminal justice when a turn of events led her away from pathology and into the world of policing. When working on the autopsy of an infant, Hodges got to meet a detective and crime scene personnel who were also on the case.
It was at this point that her eyes were opened to world of crime scene investigation and she became really interested in finding out what it took to become part of the criminal justice system.
In March, Lt. Hodges will celebrate 14 years in the criminal justice system evidence that she has found her calling.
“Lt. Hodges is valuable asset to the Marshall Police Department. She has held many positions with MPD during her nearly 14 year career and has excelled in them all,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. Her attention to detail has served her when she served as a crime scene investigator and continues to help her as she leads her patrol shift and assists in the department’s accreditation renewal through the Texas Police Chief’s Association.”
Graduating from Elysian Fields High School the lieutenant always knew she wanted to stay close to home and in East Texas when she began looking for a job.
In 2005, she received her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Stephen F. Austin. She received her training as a police officer from East Texas Police Academy in Kilgore.
Her first job in law enforcement was for the Harrison County Jail where she was a jailer for approximately four months before becoming a patrol officer for Marshall PD. She remained as a patrol officer for four years before moving into the world of crime scene investigation where she was an investigator for the next five years.
“I loved crime scene and still love it,” she said. “It really keeps you busy.”
After that point in order to advance within the ranks, she moved back to patrol where she became a sergeant for the next three years. In 2018, Hodges took the lieutenant’s test and promoted to the next rank that she has held since that time.
Since Marshall PD is a smaller agency Lt. Hodges not only is in charge of staffing, assigning officers to different patrol areas, administrative tasks like vacation and training, but she also acts as an additional patrol officer.
“I take calls just like all of our patrol officers and can back them up when needed,” she said.
As a female in a male dominated career, Lt. Hodges said she is as respected as her other coworkers though there are both advantages and disadvantages to being a female police officer.
On the plus side, she said, it is easier for a female to show compassion and get subjects to talk especially during calls like domestic disturbances. On the down side, female officers sometimes do not have the physical strength of their male counterparts.
For the lieutenant, her favorite part of the job is getting to live and work in East Texas where she grew up. She even gets to work with a longtime friend that went to school and graduated with her.
“It maybe cliche but I love helping people and doing what I can to make their situation better,” she said.
On the downside, the lieutenant doesn’t enjoy dealing with complaints but it is a part of her job that she takes seriously.
When she is not in a squad car or behind her desk, she enjoys spending time with her three dogs: Petey, Remington and Rugar and her bearded dragon named Spike.
Recently, the lieutenant has delved into genealogy and ancestry where she learned she had Irish roots. She has even connected with a cousin that lives in Ireland.
“It’s time consuming but it is amazing what you can find out about your heritage,” she said.