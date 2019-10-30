New Vision plans to host Trick or Trunk
A Trick or Truck Hallelujah Night will be held at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church.
There will be free candy and hot dogs in a safe environment for the community and youth.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located at 172 T.J. Taylor Avenue in Karnack.
Galilee Missionary to host All Saints Day
The men of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave, extends an invitation to children, teens and adults to celebrate “All Saints Day” on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Food, games and so much more! Exciting fun for everyone! Come dressed in comfortable clothes. No costumes please!
Ministerial Alliance to host revival
The Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will be hosting an area-wide revival at 7:15 p.m. nightly Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.
Sunday at 6:45 p.m. there will be a Night of Praise with Eddie Templeton hosted.
Guest evangelists are Rev, John Griffin III with Post Oak CME on Monday, Tuesday will be Rev. Brandon Owens with Bethel Baptist and Bishop Nelson and Mitchell Chapel COGIC from Sulphur Springs will host on Wednesday.
The revival will be held at Parkview Baptist Church in Longview. The church is located at 2014 S. Green Street.
New Vision to host last words of Jesus
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church will host the last seven spoken words of Jesus on the Cross at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Pastors will include Bishop Rickey Moore, Sr. from New Vision MBC and Sunrise Baptist in Shreveport, Bishop Reginald D. Parker from Lakeside Baptist in Shreveport, Dr. Marcus Franklin from Togetherness Worship Center in Shreveport, Minister Eddie Murray, Pastor Randall Ross from Greater Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, Pastor Jerry Jeter of Oak Grove CME in Gilmer and Chilly Valentine Assistant Pastor New Vision MBC.
Old Border to host rally, revival
Old Border Baptist Church will be hosting a Harvest rally at 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
The speaker will be Pastor S.J. Hubbard from St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Marshall.
The Harvest Revival will be held November 18-21 at 7 p.m. with revivalist Bishop Ricky Moore from New Vision in Karnack and Sunrise Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The church is located at CR 2713 in Jonesville. All are invited to attended, organizers said.
Ebenezer to host 147th anniversary
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will host its 147th anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
The Rev. Charles Tutt, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marshall, will bring the message.
The church asks all church choirs, soloists, praise teams to come and help lift up the name of Jesus in praise.
The church is located at 663 CR 3122 in Marshall.
Chapel to celebrate 124th anniversary
The James Chapel Baptist Church, Marshall/Leigh Road in Marshall will observe the 124th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
The special guest church is True Light Ministries in Jefferson. Rev. Paul Body is the pastor.
Everyone is invited to attend and worship with them, organizers said.
Central Baptist to host fall festival
Central Baptist Church will be hosting a Fall Festival Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Parking Lot at 106 East Fannin.
There will be free hot dogs and drinks. Bouncy Houses, Live pony rides, Fun booths with lots of prizes.
There will be four bicycles given away as door prizes.
Call 903-935-9391 for more information.
Missionary Baptist district event Nov. 3
The Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will observe its 32nd Annual Mass Lord’s Supper at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Music will be rendered by the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Mooringsport, Louisiana.
The message will be delivered by Reverend J. W. Dent, pastor of the Shiloh Church.
Reverend Paul Alan Todd, Sr., Moderator of the Association began the Mass Lord’s Supper in 1987 shortly after he was installed as Moderator.
The idea has since been instituted in the state work of B. M. & E. Convention of Texas and the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.
All residents of Marshall are invited to participate in this spiritual filled worship service which will be held at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building at 2907 Karnack Highway in Marshall.
Canaan Missionary Baptist to host 149th anniversary
The members of the Canaan Missionary Baptist Church is inviting everyone to attend their 149th church anniversary program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
The speaker and special guest will be Pastor Jimmie Williams and the First Community Missionary Baptist Church Family of Harleton.
The church is located at 419 Canaan Church Road in Marshall.
Antioch Baptist to host youth day program
Antioch Baptist Church will be hosting its annual youth day program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Everyone is invited to come and share their spiritual gifts.
The church is located at 410 FM 1999 in Karnack.
Miles Memorial to celebrate 147th anniversary
The Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church with Rev. Anne Ross, Pastor is blessed to celebrate its 147th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 706 Francis Street in Marshall.
Rev. Forest Curry, Sr., Pastor of Moses Chapel CME Church in Gilmer will bring the message.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Harmony Christian to host Homecoming, revival
Harmony Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will be hosting their Homecoming and fall revival at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and a fall revival will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple to host breakthrough crusade
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will have their Annual Breakthrough Crusade, Nov. 18-22 at 7:30 p.m. nightly.
Host Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel will speak on Monday night. Other guest speakers are Tuesday night, Bishop Macy Carr of Anniston, Alabama; Wednesday night, Bishop Zachary Williamson of Saginaw, Michigan; Thursday night, Bishop Andre Lee of Houston; and Friday night, Apostle Herman Murray of Dallas Full Gospel Holy Temple Headquarters Church. This year will be “The Year of the Bishops.”
Come and join us for a week of power and praise!
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.