Members from the Republican party with County Judge Chad Sims., from left: Sallie Gullion, Phillip Mauldin, William Hatfield, Sherry Rushing, Gladys Fant, Pamela Payne, Monique Huffman, Jean Beaucham, Donna Philyaw, Chad Sims, Cindy Black, Lee Lester, Selma Steidley, and Jackie Henigan.

 Special to the News Messenger

The Republican Women of Harrison County held their January luncheon on Friday the 17th. Our speaker Harrison County Judge Chad Sims did a great job informing us about the beginning of the Prayer Force founded by Dee Farmer after September 11, 2001. The Prayer Force is an organization of Christians in the community who will commit to pray daily for the person assigned to them from a member of the local Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, or Texas Department of Public Safety. Thank you so much Chad for explaining what this wonderful organization is all about!