Special to the News MEssenger
The Republican Women of Harrison County held their January luncheon on Friday the 17th. Our speaker Harrison County Judge Chad Sims did a great job informing us about the beginning of the Prayer Force founded by Dee Farmer after September 11, 2001. The Prayer Force is an organization of Christians in the community who will commit to pray daily for the person assigned to them from a member of the local Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, or Texas Department of Public Safety. Thank you so much Chad for explaining what this wonderful organization is all about!