The Harrison County Republican Women had their monthly meeting in late December and their newly elected officers for 2020 were installed.
Their 2019 President Charlene Franks was recognized for doing an excellent job and the group is proud and grateful for her services as President and blessed to have her as a member, they said. Donna Philyaw presented Charlene with a gift and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims swore in the newly elected officers.
2020 officers are President Donna Philyaw, Vice President Veronica King, Secretary Jean Beauchamp and Treasurer Renae Oswalt.