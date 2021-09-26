A few years back, as I drove up U.S. 59 to Jefferson, I found myself singing the folk song “Cotton Field.”
“It was down in Louisiana, just a mile from Texarkana, in them ole cotton fields back home.”
It occurred to me, the song that I remember singing as a youth, was referring to the vast cotton fields that existed here in East Texas.
What does cotton have to do with Marshall being the City of Firsts? The foundation and much of the wealth found in Marshall were based on cotton production. Interestingly, the composer of “Cotton Field,” Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter, was born in Louisiana but grew up in Harrison County.
The City of Marshall was established in 1841 and was incorporated in 1843. Almost immediately, it became one of the most important cities in Texas. Its northern position made it a major gateway from the Republic of Texas (Texas was not a state until 1845) and the United States proper. Major stage coach lines made their way into Texas through Marshall.
The importance of Marshall was confirmed early on with a number of firsts. In 1854, a telegraph line connected Marshall to Shreveport and finally New Orleans. From New Orleans, a message could be transmitted to other major metropolitans. Marshall was the first city in the state to have this high-tech communication method.
One of the first railroad lines in Texas ran through Marshall. The line ran west all the way across the state. Its final destination: California. Marshall later became known as the “Gateway to Texas.” The railroad was used to transport the area’s ample cotton crops and other sundries to market. By 1860, Marshall was the fourth largest city in Texas and had the reputation of being the richest county in the state.
It was around this time that the first department store in Texas opened in Marshall, the J. Weisman and Co. store. The Pacific train depot, which can still be seen at the end of Washington Street, was the first building in Texas to have electricity, where the first light bulb was installed, illuminating the passengers as they made their way around the state and the country. Marshall was also one of the first four cities in the United States to have natural gas piped to it.
Marshall is also reported as being the birthplace of “Boogie Woogie” music. While we cannot definitively confirm a Marshall origin, it is generally accepted that this musical style did originate in the piney woods. Either way, we’ll take it.
Another fun first occurred in around 1927. The first student to have a car at Marshall High School was Lady Bird Johnson, the first ‘First Lady’ from Texas.
Our final first comes at a time of conflict in the United States and especially in the south. It was the dawn of the civil rights movement and Marshall was in on that as well. Encouraged by former students of Wiley and Bishop Colleges, the Harrison County courthouse was the location of the first civil rights sit-in in Texas.
In recent days, interest in Marshall as a destination keeps growing. We can see this reflected in the renovation and preservation of historic homes and business in the downtown area. It is only a matter of time before our little town of Marshall will get to boast about another first in Texas.