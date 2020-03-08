Six Marshall High School students who attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp spoke as special guests during Thursday’s noon meeting of the Rotary Club of Marshall.
MHS students Fabian Corona, Isaac Berryhill, Cole Carlile, Yadira Solache, Learondra Reese and Shondalyn Moore shared with Rotarians in attendance their experiences at this year’s RYLA camp.
RYLA is a leadership program coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the globe.
Each year, thousands of young people participate in this program.
Young people ages 13–30 are sponsored by Rotary Clubs to attend the event run by the club’s district committee.
Participants are chosen for their leadership potential.
The meal was catered by Lyn Mock, who provided gumbo, salad, baked potato, shrimp scampi and dessert.
The Marshall Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday at the Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston Street.