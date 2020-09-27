The Marshall Rotary Club learned the ‘ABC’s’ of Marshall ISD Thursday courtesy of guest speaker Superintendent Jerry Gibson.
Gibson discussed the district’s plan where COVID-19 was concerned and shared that he had many people tell him and staff that MISD had one of the best plans where education and the pandemic are concerned.
“I put my parent hat on and simply said ‘What are my concerns?’” he said. “Then others added their concerns to mine and we came up with the plan we have now.”
MISD is on its way to becoming a testing center for students and staff, offering rapid testing with results within 15 minutes.
So far, the district, he said, has had 10 positive COVID results out of 4,800 employees and students, equating to .002 percent.
As Marshall geared up for its first football game Friday night, the superintendent reinforced that masks are required and that the district is ‘not playing around with the requirement’ since UIL is taking all things COVID seriously.
Gibson also reviewed facility improvements with Rotarians including the new co-curricular facility beside the stadium which will offer students a covered facility to use when it rains for a variety of practices. The baseball fields are also getting turf to increase viability when it rains.
“Students don’t have to be embarrassed to go here anymore,” he said.
Many improvements were also completed at MHS and the junior high school. A new on-campus ag barn is being completed allowing students to go to the barn during class periods which was not possible when utilizing the city barn across town.
“We are grateful to the city but it’s time for our students to have their own facility,” he said.
$16 million worth of projects at the high school were completed with excess savings without any additional costs to taxpayers, Gibson said.
As a result of the pandemic, the Marshall Rotary Club is currently meeting at noon every Thursday at Jose Tequila’s.