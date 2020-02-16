Ed and Amanda Smith were guest speakers at Thursday’s noon meeting of the Marshall Rotary Club to discuss and give a report on the new animal shelter.
Programs in place currently that increase the number of positive outcomes for homeless animals include the Veteran’s Sake Foundation, which stresses the importance of animals helping those dealing with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Programs such as Veteran’s Sake will help ease the population of homeless animals in conjunction with the new animal shelter.
The discussion referred to an article published in the Marshall News Messenger in November of 2019, by guest columnist Linda Harber.
