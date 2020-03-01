The Marshall Rotary Club conducted a club assembly meeting Thursday during the club’s weekly meeting held at the Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative Building.
Rotarians heard club reports, including financials, as well as upcoming opportunities for community service.
The board also inducted Stacia Runnels, newest Rotarian and Executive Director of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, to the club.
The meal was catered by Jose Tequilas, and included taquitos, cheese quesadillas, rice, beans, chips and salsa, and sopapillas with honey. Dessert was also provided with a cake and ice cream to celebrate the 115th anniversary of Rotary.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Rotary started with the vision of one man — Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney who formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on February 23, 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.
The Marshall Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday at the Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston Street.