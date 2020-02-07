The Boy Scouts of America was the subject of Thursday’s weekly meeting of the Marshall Rotary Club.
Daniel Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of the East Texas Council of the Boy Scouts of America, was the guest speaker. Anderson, an Eagle Scout himself, shared a brief history of the Boy Scouts as an organization as well as touching on changes to the organization over the last few years both on the national level as well as locally.
Based in Tyler, the East Texas Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America has a staff of 12 professionals, including Anderson.
New Rotarian Robert Coleman received his Rotary pin from his sponsor, Rotarian Milly Johnston Green.
Lunch was provided by Lynn Mock, consisting of gumbo, baked potato, salad, garlic bread, and assorted desserts.
The Marshall Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday at the Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston Street.