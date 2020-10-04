The Marshall Rotary Club learned much about elections during their Thursday, Oct. 1 weekly meeting.
Election Administrator Donald Robinette shared much knowledge with the club members including how mail-in ballots operated and changes that he had to make to the ballot due to changes by the state.
Robinette shared that early voting starts Oct. 13 and encouraged all Rotarians to vote early. So far, during this elections season, approximately 1,800 mail-in ballots have been requested which is on tap with the last Presidential election.
He also shared that the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23. This elections cycle individuals can walk in their mail-in ballots to the elections office, he said.
The main advice Robinette left for the club is to check to make sure they are registered to vote because if they are, they do not need to re-register. The final day to register to vote is Monday.
As a result of the pandemic, the Marshall Rotary Club is currently meeting at noon every Thursday at Jose Tequila’s.