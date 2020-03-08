Paraprofessionals at Sam Houston Elementary are benefiting from the support of campus administration through a program called “ParaU,” a series of workshops designed to give aides the skills needed to become professional educators themselves.
ParaU began in early February, with sessions being held weekly at Sam Houston. The workshops discuss various topics, with guest speakers sharing their stories of success.
Last week, for example, MISD Instructional Coordinator for Bilingual/ESL/Migrant, Esmeralda Collazo, shared how she began her career as a paraprofessional and worked her way up to her current position in Marshall ISD administration.
This past Monday, topics included opportunities for college and funding. Michelle Ates, College and Career Advisor for Marshall Junior High and Marshall High School, discussed the various requirements for college depending on the type of school or program. Ates shared the differences in the requirements for junior, technical, four-year, private and public colleges and universities.
While Ates shared the academic requirements, Denise Welch, Director of Financial Aid at Panola College, told the ladies of the financial obligation of post-secondary education and the options available for assistance.
She shared how to complete their FAFSA, Federal Application for Student Aid, in order for them to be eligible to acquire financial assistance.
The paraprofessionals had heard many different things about financial aid, but Welch was able to clear any misconceptions.
ParaU will continue to be held weekly at the Sam Houston campus. It currently serves just the paraprofessionals on that campus. In addition to learning about post-secondary educational opportunities, the aides will learn about Texas curriculum standards, classroom management, differentiation, and many other topics that will help them in the classroom.
With an increasing shortage of teachers across Texas, particularly bilingual teachers, Marshall ISD has begun to research ways to address the shortage locally. These include various ideas of “grow your own,” which basically seeks to equip current paraprofessionals or others in the area who may possess skills that could benefit them in the classroom and to encourage those people to consider a teaching career. Programs such as ParaU can go a long way in helping the district develop its own future teachers.