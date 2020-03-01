Sci-Port Discovery Center, located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport, is set to unveil the nation’s first-ever Gallery of Intrigue in early April. This newly remodeled gallery will feature “Adventures of Intrigue,” which is comprised of eight STEAM-based activities and “The Power of Three,” which is a 1000-square-foot interactive mural. The mural is the result of a unique partnership between Audubon Louisiana, the Caddo Lake Institute and Sci-Port Discovery Center. The Gallery of Intrigue idea was sparked by Dianne Clark, executive director at Sci-Port Discovery Center, during her visit to the Museum of Intrigue in Syracuse New York in November 2018.
“From the moment I walked into their museum, I recognized the innovative, educational potential and opportunity to broaden the age range of our visitors,” said Clark. “The Sci-Port board of directors, employees and community supporters have waited patiently for this day to come. The opening of Gallery of Intrigue is the first in a series of exhibits being opened throughout the United States. We are so excited to share this one-of-a-kind experience that’s intriguing to everyone.”
The new gallery will offer live interpretations of STEAM-based software games while incorporating critical thinking exercises that are designed to challenge both individuals and teams, as they explore the gallery and solve clues.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Sci-port Discovery Center’s members, guests and the community,” said Nicole Ginsburg, founder of Museum of Intrigue. “The Gallery of Intrigue model seeks to marry education and gaming in a non-intrusive, functional way using existing institutional spaces, such as exhibits, play zones, and public areas.”
Sci-Port explorers can enter the Pelican Express passenger car, which is remodeled after the Central Train Station Depot. The adventurous fun continues with the Inventor’s Mansion, which is inspired by the home of Captain Henry Miller Shreve. The Caddo Cabin area will feature new animal enclosures, fish tank, Archimedes boat, and an interactive mural depicting indigenous flora and fauna. The Peek-A-Boo mural required the assistance of Audubon Louisiana and Caddo Lake Institute experts to develop the images, adding artistic, cultural, natural, and scientific aspects to the project.
“The rich ecological diversity, natural beauty and indigenous wildlife of Louisiana must be experienced to understand, appreciate and preserve,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “This exhibit transforms Sci-Port Discovery Center into a new realm within the Gallery of Intrigue, offering an extraordinary world-class, multi-sensory, completely immersive learning environment that will attract and captivate regional visitors of all ages. We are fortunate for the partnerships between the science, museum, and business community that made this possible.”
The grand opening ceremony is slated for April 4.
For more information about the Sci-Port Discovery Center, call 318-424-3466 or visit www.sci-port.org. For more things to do in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org.