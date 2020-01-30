It’s not too early to start looking forward to Second Saturdays in downtown Marshall, beginning on March 9 and running through October 10.
“Marshall is wonderful on Second Saturdays,” said Main Street Manager Rachel Skowronek. “All of our businesses stay open late. We have a unique and historic downtown. We are unique for the area. All of the activities are free and family friendly.”
“My favorite event is the opening day for the Farmer’s Market when Main Street organizes a flower market. We partner with Hill Wholesale, out of Longview, and we offer a variety of seasonal flowers. It’s really neat,” she continued.
Second Saturdays and the Farmer’s Market provide educational opportunities and hands-on activities for children.
“The Farmer’s Market offers a children’s craft that runs May through September,” mentioned Skowronek. “In the past, we’ve done a cookie contest and pie contest. We do a $1 children’s craft through the Harrison County Historical Commission.”
In previous years, participants used seeds to plant flowers, learned about bee keeping and honey makers.
“We are open to vendors,” said Skowronek. “We ask them to set up by 10 a.m. They are only for the sidewalk on North Washington and they do not have to register and there is no vendor fee.”
A free car show will fill Washington Street on Second Saturdays with door prizes for the participants and jovial camaraderie and conversation for car enthusiasts from March through November.
“We want everyone to come and have a good time in downtown Marshall,” said car show organizer Steve Phelps. Beginning at 5 p.m. and concluding 30 minutes after sunset, folks can bring their classic cars, late models, motorcycles and boats to downtown and contribute to a worthy cause.
“It’s good for the merchants,” he added.
“It’s not a competition,” said Phelps. “We have vendors and the car dealerships donate door prizes. Anyone who registers a vehicle of any kind is given a ticket and we have a drawing for door prizes. We also have a 50/50 drawing. A band plays after the car show at Telegraph Park. It’s a fun time for everyone. The shops and restaurants stay open late. If the weather is good, we generally have about 125 cars.”
After the November car show and the covering of expenses, the remaining proceeds from the 50/50 drawings will be donated to a local charity. Past recipients include the animal shelter, a local cancer fund and Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport. For additional information on Second Saturday car shows, contact Phelps at 903-702-9114.
For more information on Main Street Second Saturdays in downtown Marshall, go to www.visitmarshalltexas.com or call the Main Street office at 903-702-7777.