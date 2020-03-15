Piday.jpg

Instead of eating pie, the students ate cookie cakes baked by Jessica Guilhas and Lena Brunner in honor of Pi Day.

 Special to the News Messenger

Students in Lexi Commander’s Pre-Calculus and Calculus classes recently enjoyed a sweet treat. They celebrated Pi Day. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat pie.