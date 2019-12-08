William B. Travis Elementary School students De’Drick Irving and Anthony King were named honorees in the Marshall ISD Police Department’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program for the week of Dec. 6 on Friday.
As this week’s honorees, De’Drick and Anthony chose to enjoy lunch with Marshall ISD Police Chief Joe Arledge, City of Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, and Assistant Principal Sonya Burnett-Andrus at Gucci’s Pizza.
De’Drick is a son of Clarence Ward and Jacqueline Edmond. He is a fifth-grade student in Mrs. Coleman’s class.
Anthony is a son of Shena Hardeman. He is a fifth-grade student in Mrs. Thomas’ class.
The Marshall ISD Police Department wishes to thank Gucci’s for their participation in the “Chow Down With The Chief” program. Gucci’s is one of seven local restaurants that participate in the program.
“Chow Down with the Chief” helps to facilitate and develop positive relationships between law enforcement and community, and students. Each week, Chief Arledge visits an MISD campus and escorts lucky students chosen by their principals for good citizenship, behavior and grades, and treats them to lunch at a participating Marshall restaurant.