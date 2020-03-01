The Humane Society of Harrison County sponsored a poster contest for students in Harrison County schools 6th through 12th grade. The students poster promote a free spay/neuter program offered for low income residents of this county. The top three winners each received a check for their hard work and participation in this important service. The posters gave information about spay/neuter and how to come to The Pet Place at 1901 Jefferson Avenue to pick up applications.
The winners were Mayra Mederos (Art 1) Skylar Smith (Marshall FFA) and Mariah Cofield.