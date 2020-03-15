Elysian Fields Elementary Second Grade Students recently embraced history at the Second Grade Living History Museum held on March 13. All the second grade students selected a famous person or historical figure they wanted to portray. They wore costumes and shared historical facts about their characters. The second grade teachers are Lorie Lewis, Ranita Davis, Sabrina Scott and Cherie Horton.
Students embrace living history museum
wveigel
