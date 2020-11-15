Bill Sullivan Jr., third generation legacy of the Sullivan Funeral Home founding family, recently gifted the Harrison County Historical Museum a treasure trove of archives that will greatly benefit researchers and genealogists, visiting the museum’s Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center and Library.
“I have records that go back to the 1800s,” said Sullivan. “They’re in bound books. For example, if you want to look up when a certain person died, it’s all recorded in these books. Everything about their funeral — who their mom and dad were, where they went to school, what church they were members of — all that’s recorded.
“I felt like the museum is the one that needed those records,” he said. “Apparently, they have a tremendous amount of people come into Marshall, in search of history. I thought: ‘Where else could I place those things?’”
Becky Palmer, the museum’s director, expressed her gratitude.
“We’re very appreciative for that,” said Palmer. “These are the kinds of things you just can’t find anywhere.”
Palmer, along with museum volunteer Harold Raines, museum board president Ann Brannon and family went to the Sullivan home to accept the boxes of archives and transport them to the research center.
“It consists of ledgers. Some of those ledgers contained information organized by date about individual funerals, and some of those ledgers contained other information on the organization,” said Palmer.
She noted majority of the records are from the ‘40s and ‘50s. The archives, which consist of various funeral and cemetery records, will be very helpful when it comes to digging for history.
“Genealogists who are completing family trees, people who are searching for long lost relatives, a lot of times, those are listed in family members,” said Palmer. “Those things give us a list of pallbearers, all those kind of things that help people complete their research into their past.
“Those funeral records and cemetery records in our archives help families do that sort of thing,” she said. “And then there are researchers who are writing books about important people, and those kinds of records help pin down dates that are hard to find otherwise.”
“So we were very happy to at least get partial ledgers that we can now (implement) those into the database,” she said. “We’re hoping we get more of these ledgers.”
Sullivan Legacy
The Sullivan Funeral Home legacy dates back to around 1848 when Sullivan’s grandparents opened their first funeral home in a town called Sanger, in Denton County.
“We had spread out a little bit and came here to Marshall and also to Troup, Texas,” Sullivan shared. “So at one time, we were all running three funeral homes.”
“They came here and started this one in 1931,” he said.
The third one opened in Troup in the late ‘40s. Sullivan himself was a third generation owner of the Marshall-based family-owned funeral home.
“My grandmother, four uncles, two aunts, my father, we’re all licensed funeral directors; so I didn’t stand a chance,” he joked.
“Of interesting note, it has switched. Now I have six attorneys in my family,” he teased, noting his now new family legacy of lawyers, which includes his grandsons, their spouses; and his own son-in-law, Marshall-based US Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap. He also has a doctor in the family, a granddaughter that’s a heart surgeon.
“It’s unbelievable a little girl from Marshall, Texas doing heart transplants,” Sullivan beamed.
Regarding the funeral home, Sullivan was proud to have carried on that legacy to his own children, Cindy Cain and Sherry Gilstrap, who are fourth generation licensed funeral directors.
“We sold an interest in the funeral home in (around) 2000, to a company called Carriage Corporation, out of Houston,” Sullivan noted.
As a long-standing integral part of the community, Sullivan said the funeral home always prided itself on being caring and providing quality service.
“At one time we owned two funeral homes here,” he said, sharing they owned what is now Hayward Stanmore.
In addition to the two funeral homes, the Sullivan family also owned Colonial Gardens Cemetery and Algoma Cemetery, which are still mainstays of Sullivan Funeral Home today.
The Sullivan family is proud to have contributed to the Marshall community, providing various essential services.
“We were all tied in together and we owned Sullivan Monument Company and we had two insurance companies,” said Sullivan.
The family’s Marshall Floral business has been a longtime fixture in the community. It is managed by Sullivan’s daughters and florists, Cindy Cain and Sherri Gilstrap.
Now retired, 92-year-old Sullivan recalled how fulfilling it’s been to have served his community.
“I had the privilege of serving at the same time on the board of directors of our first Federal Savings and Loan here and also First National Bank, which is almost unheard of to be on two boards at the same time,” he said.
He’s also been past president of Marshall Rotary Club and is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Sullivan, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, dedicated 75 years to the family-owned Sullivan Funeral Home alone.
“It was the most rewarding occupation, full of trust and caring,” he said.
The Genesis
Sullivan’s journey in the funeral home industry started as a young lad, in 1936. At that time, Sullivan’s father, Bill Sr., had bought a new funeral coach and ambulance. Sullivan was anxious to tag along.
“I worried him to death,” Sullivan recalled. “I wanted to go with him in that ambulance.”
Sullivan’s wish came true when his father allowed him to join him to drive a patient near Henderson.
“He told me I could come with him if I ride in the back with a patient,” Sullivan recalled.
“I remember that particular day. It was cold, and snow was coming down,” he reminisced. “That was my beginning. 1936.”
Sullivan became more involved in the family business after losing all of their active help to the World War II draft.
“They went into service, and I was cheap labor,” he chuckled. “So I started making ambulance calls with my dad and my uncle George. I would ride in the back with the patients.
“I was called out of high school as many as three times in one day. Wonder how I ever got out of high school…,” he teased.
Sullivan recalled making many out of town rounds due to the lack of doctors in town.
“We lost all the doctors here in Marshall,” he said. “We ended up with only two doctors, so we transferred a many of patients to Shreveport, Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans, to John Sealy (Hospital) in Galveston, Scott & White in Temple, MD Anderson in Houston, and Baylor in Dallas.
“It was not like it is today where they work shift work on the ambulances,” he shared. “We just worked until we got through.”
The most heart-wrenching event he remembers responding to is the March 18, 1937, New London school explosion.
“I was a young kid. One day, Uncle George said come and ride with me; I gotta go to a little town called New London. And I was excited about red lights and sirens, so my dad said I could go with him,” Sullivan recounted. “And we went to New London to the New London school explosion.
“That was a sight I’d never forget,” said Sullivan. “For a young kid, I got educated pretty quick. We did everything we could over there.”
Sullivan found himself becoming a licensed funeral director and licensed embalmer at quite a young age after the passing of his father, Bill Sr.
“My father died unexpectedly in 1959 and I took over the operation of the funeral home,” he said.
Sullivan’s wife, Carolyn Latham Sullivan, was very instrumental, serving alongside him.
“She was a tremendous help to me in the operation of the funeral home, along with my mother (Bess Crouch),” said Sullivan.
Most rewarding for him throughout his career was the incredible trust families showed.
“I had families that lost a loved one, and I’d go to their homes, and they’d say: ‘I can’t come into the funeral home and make any arrangements; you just handle it for me.’ I said: ‘I can’t do that.’ They’d say: ‘Yes, you can.’ After that, they’d say: ‘Thank you so much.’ They’d give me a great big hug around the neck.
“That was it,” Sullivan said, sharing how good it felt to be able to help families. “That happened many times in my life.”
“It’s been a most interesting life,” he said.