Calie Waller is looking forward to seeing families from across East Texas make lifelong memories this fall at her pumpkin patch.
“This is a great way to get outdoors, enjoy the weather and of course take home a pumpkin to carve or to sit on your porch,” Waller said. “At Calie’s Acre, no matter what year it is, we’re about making memories.”
Waller owns Calie’s Acre, a pumpkin patch experience with a variety of activities for families. Calie’s Acre is one of many fall attractions that East Texans can visit to make memories.
Located at 10589 Texas 300 between Longview and Gilmer, Calie’s Acre features a pumpkin patch where families can take photos and pick pumpkins. It also features activities, such as hayrides, a playground, a spiderweb to climb on, a barrel train, gem mining and more.
This marks the first year for the McKinney Corn Dog Stand to be on site with corn dogs and funnel cakes that attendees can snack on, Waller said.
For families looking to get outdoors, Waller said Calie’s Acre has plenty of space to social distance and still have fun.
“This is a great time to get out. We’ve all been indoors a little more than usual, and this is just a really fun outdoor experience,” Waller said. “We have a big area to be able to social distance, but still just have a fun time with the family and make memories.”
Admission to Calie’s Acre is $5 per person, but some activities have additional fees. Calie’s Acre is open now through Nov. 6. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit www.caliesacre.com.
Yesterland Farm
In Canton, Yesterland Farm is offering a variety of attractions for both children and adults.
“We are open. In most capacities, we are doing the same thing we have done in the past, but we’re spreading things out a bit more,” owner Kama Bozeman said.
Activities at Yesterland Farm include rides, a pumpkin patch, a wagon train ride, an apple cannon, a corn maze and a new paintball gallery, she said.
“We have pig races throughout the day, and that’s always a cute show,” Bozeman said. “We also have great fall photo ops. We have expanded our Animal Town, which was new last year. We have a camel, kangaroo, lemurs, goats, sheep. We offer pony rides.”
Yesterland Farm also has picnic tables that can be reserved for a fee.
On Friday and Saturday nights, Spooktacular Nights at Yesterland Farm offer spooky attractions. Attractions remain family friendly, and have “no blood, no guts, no gore,” Bozeman noted.
Spooky attractions include a creepy corn maze. At night, the day time corn maze transforms into a creepy maze in which a variety of spooky creatures might be lurking around corners. Other evening activities include zombie paintball, a vertigo vortex, and Chuckles the clown’s funhouse.
Since opening in 2000, Yesterland Farm has become a fall tradition for East Texans.
“It’s a great time to put your phone away and enjoy family time together,” Bozeman said. “But we have something for everyone, so this is great for families, date nights, girls nights. There’s something fun for all ages.”
Located on I-20 in Canton, Yetserland Farm is open for the fall season through Nov. 8.
October hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. November hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to regular hours, Yesterland Farm will also be open Oct. 12 for Columbus Day. Spooktacular Nights are on Friday and Saturday nights in October from dark until close. For more information, visit www.yesterlandfarm.com.
Thomas Falls
In Diana, East Texans will have a chance to Zipline with the Zombies at Thomas Falls. The fifth annual family-friendly event invites patrons to Thomas Falls for an evening of fun.
Guests will arrive at Thomas Falls via wagon, then navigate through a maze where creatures of the night may pop out. In a mystery barn, they’ll then become disoriented with water running uphill and gravity that pulls them toward a casket. A mysterious story will be told, and then guests will navigate to Skull Cliff where a 3-foot-tall skull will talk to people as they get ready to zip line.
It’s all part of the fun at Thomas Falls, where owner Stan Thomas says all of the fun is family friendly with no gore.
“This is a genuine family fun event, where the oldest people to the youngest will enjoy it equally,” Thomas said. “This is not something where you have to stand by and watch your kids do stuff. You get to participate with the kids and the grandkids.”
The zipline course features three ziplines. The first takes guests 900 feet in the air as they soar over a lake, Thomas said. The course finishes with Thomas Falls’ famed Old Shaky zipline.
Activities begin at dark with timed entrance. Advance reservations are required. Cost is $39 per person, and children generally must weigh at least 42 pounds to ride the ziplines, Thomas said.
For information, visit thomasfalls.com.
Historic Jefferson Railway
Meanwhile, in Jefferson, the Historic Jefferson Railway will give East Texans an opportunity to see Bigfoot emerge from the swamp.
The Halloween Express, which offers an antique train ride, will have vignettes along the track and attendees can hear about “The Haunting of Big Cypress Bayou” as the train takes them on a 40-minute ride along the bayou.
According to the depot, attendees may see a ghostly spirit or Bigfoot emerge from the East Texas swamplands.
Halloween train rides depart at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Saturday in October. The Historic Jefferson Depot, located at 400 E. Austin St. in Jefferson, opens at 11 a.m. each Saturday.
For information, visit diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/.