This holiday season families across East Texas will have the opportunity to drive through light displays, participate in festive activities at local businesses, and even see Santa fly across the sky.
Cities, individuals and businesses are preparing for the Christmas season with a variety of events and activities to bring joy to the young and the young at heart.
In Marshall, the city is preparing for a modified version of Wonderland of Lights. In Longview, a drive-thru light display with nearly 2 million lights is adding a walking trail and new features. In Diana, a zipline course will give children a new way to see Santa. And in Jefferson, the Christmas Express will allow patrons to take a festive train ride.
Wonderland of Lights
Marshall is preparing for the Wonderland of Lights holiday festival, but the city is planning several modifications, Main Street Manager Rachel Chapman said.
The festival will kick off Nov. 23 with a virtual lighting ceremony. Those who wish can watch the traditional courthouse lighting ceremony via Facebook Live, Chapman said.
Many Wonderland of Lights activities, such as ice skating, carousel rides and Santa’s village, will not take place this year as the city strives to limit high touch surfaces and encourage social distancing, Chapman said. Nightly carriage rides will continue to take place and downtown merchants will stay open, she said.
“We are still going to go ahead with our Saturday events, but for some of them we will have modified versions,” Chapman said. “So, things may look a little different, but we feel this is still something substantial that will give people a way to celebrate while also giving back to downtown.”
Instead of having a single day to celebrate StoryFest, there will be six weeks of StoryFest activities that kick off Nov. 23, Chapman said. A different story and activities will be featured each week.
“Different pages of the story will be on the windows downtown, so you can walk through downtown and read the story each week,” she said. “In the stores, they will have crafts and activities that relate to the story.”
For example, the Nov. 23 story is called “Gingerbread Cowboy,” so some stores may allow children to color a gingerbread man or decorate a gingerbread cookie.
On Nov. 28, Marshall will have its sixth annual Wassail Walk in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. Downtown businesses will create their own wassail recipe and shoppers can walk through downtown, sampling wassail at the shops.
Chapman said the primary difference this year will be that stores will have occupancy limits in conjunction with COVID-19 regulations. Stores will follow whatever occupancy limit is in place on Nov. 28. That means if a store is crowded, “there may be a short wait to get in.”
The city also is not offering souvenir mugs this year. Instead, all wassail samples will be single-serve tastings in disposable cups, she said.
The annual Outdoor Christmas Market will grow from one weekend to two weekends this year, she said. The move allows the city to space out vendor booths and means that those who want to attend will have two weekends to choose from in an effort to help reduce crowds.
“We always have a really good turnout of vendors at the market,” Chapman said. “They sell everything from Christmas crafts and décor to stocking stuffers. It’s a great place to pick up a gift to give to your family and friends.”
On Dec. 19, the city will host its Wonderland of Sites, a self-guided walking tour downtown. Chapman said museums will offer free admission on Dec. 19 and there will be plaques downtown at notable buildings to provide more information, she said.
“It’s kind of an ‘If these walls could talk’ type of event,” she said.
Memorial City Hall is hoping to host Christmas movie matinees this year, but details are still being finalized, Chapman said. The theater must abide by social distancing rules and capacity limits, she said.
Chapman encouraged potential attendees to check the Wonderland of Lights Facebook page for updates on events and regulations for each event. Events are listed under the “Events” tab on the Facebook page.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land
In Longview, businesswoman Carmela Davis is preparing for her annual lighted drive-thru display called Carmela’s Magical Santa Land.
The event started at Davis’ Longview home and after growing in size moved out to 40 acres of land at 6085 U.S. 259 North. The mile-long drive-thru display features nearly 2 million lights and a variety of decorations.
New for 2020, Davis added characters from “Minions” and “Toy Story” as well as another lighted tunnel, more Nativity features and a quarter-mile walking trail.
In addition to the lights, Davis said, food vendors will also be on-site and so will Santa. However, children will have to sit in a chair beside Santa instead of on his lap this year to promote social distancing, she said. Santa will be at Carmela’s Magical Santa Land nightly, starting the week before Thanksgiving until Dec. 23.
The drive-thru display itself is a perfect way for families to take in the holiday sights and still safely social distance.
“Right now, we need the love and peace from the Christmas season,” Davis said. “There’s just something about Christmas lights. They brighten up your day. This season gives you hope and faith, and it’s a great time to remember Jesus Christ, especially right now.”
The price to attend is simply a donation, Davis said.
Zipline Through the Lights
At Thomas Falls, families can ride an old-fashioned wagon and zipline through thousands of Christmas lights.
Located at 5543 U.S. 259 North in Diana, Thomas Falls offers a year-round zipline course. At the holidays, the course and surrounding attractions are transformed to the season.
Owner Stan Thomas said when families arrive to Zipline Through the Lights, they will enter the area by wagon and children will get to see Santa Claus fly above them via a zipline.
Santa will come back to a pavilion to greet the children via a sleigh pulled by a train engine, Thomas said. The Christmas train-sleigh ride won first place in 2019 in the Jefferson Christmas Parade, he said.
“All of the kids will get a gift from Santa,” he said. “This is a traditional style Christmas that’s great for families.”
The land will be decorated by lights and festive music will play. Attendees can choose from either a two zipline course or three ziplines. The course with two ziplines costs $29 while the course with three ziplines costs $39. Reservations should be made in advance at www.thomasfalls.com.
Christmas Express
In Jefferson, the Historic Jefferson Railway will give East Texans an opportunity to step back in time on an antique gas-powered train.
The railway will have vignettes along the track and attendees can hear about “The Wonder of Christmas” as the train takes them on a ride along the Big Cypress Bayou.
Holiday train rides depart at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each Saturday in December as well as Nov. 27-28. The Historic Jefferson Depot, located at 400 E. Austin St. in Jefferson, opens at 11 a.m. prior to train rides.
Cost is $15 per person to ride first class and $12 per person for coach class. For information, visit diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/.