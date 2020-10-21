With an amusement park, a children’s museum, a tower overlooking the city, lakes and a four-story treehouse that can be explored, Hot Springs, Arkansas, has become a haven for families looking to get away and have some fun.
For East Texans, Hot Springs is just a car ride away.
Hot Springs is a city of about 35,000 residents. The town is surrounded by Hot Springs National Park and the Ouachita National Forest.
“Its colorful history includes Native Americans, professional baseball players, mobsters and today’s tourists who all come to soak in and drink the water the town is named after,” said Bill Solleder, director of marketing for Visit Hot Springs.
According to a history of Hot Springs provided by the city, it is believed that people have been drawn to the area for more than 10,000 years due to the area’s thermal water that flows from 47 natural hot springs. The water has been popularly believed to possess healing powers, and was legendary among several Native American tribes, according to the city’s history.
Following federal protection in 1832, the city used its popular waters to create a spa town and became famous for its Bathhouse Row, which still contains popular spas that allow tourists to soak in the natural hot springs water.
Due to the bathing experience, the city became a hot spot for the famous with visitors including Babe Ruth and Al Capone, according to the city.
Today, Hot Springs is a growing community popular among tourists for its spas, downtown shopping, family attractions and restaurants, Solleder said.
“There’s no bad time to visit Hot Springs, Arkansas,” he said. “There’s plenty to see, do and eat.”
Attractions
Hot Springs boasts many attractions for families to enjoy, Solleder said.
“It’s no wonder why so many family vacations happen in Hot Springs, Arkansas,” he said. “Attractions such as Mid-America Science Museum’s interactive exhibits, the four-story treehouse at Garvan Woodland Gardens, roller coasters and water slides at Magic Springs Theme Park, three beautiful lakes and the National Park to discover are guaranteed to keep every family enjoying their adventures.”
One of the city’s most popular attractions, the Mid-America Science Museum, sits on 21 acres of land in Hot Springs. It features more than 100 hands-on science exhibits spread throughout the 65,000-square-foot museum and surrounding natural area. Exhibits are designed to help students learn scientific concepts and skills, according to the museum.
Permanent exhibits include a Motion Gallery where children can learn how simple motions, such as swinging, circling and falling, can create movement. The Light Bridge allows children to use natural light to examine prisms, filters and color. In the Arkansas Underfoot Gallery, children can discover caves, fossils and crystals. Meanwhile, the Bob Wheeler Science Skywalk offers children a view of the surrounding landscape from 40 feet in the air. On the Skywalk, children can experiment with electricity that naturally occurs in the body on the Music Bench exhibit and roll and run in the Rope Bowl, according to the museum.
Another popular Hot Springs attraction, Garvan Woodland Gardens offers families the chance to reconnect with nature and explore the environment.
“Garvan Woodland Gardens is the 210-acre botanical garden of the University of Arkansas. The gardens are located on beautiful Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas,” said Sherre Freeman, marketing director for Garvan Woodland Gardens.
Highlights of the gardens include the Evans Children’s Adventure Garden which features the Bob and Sunny Evans Tree House.
“There’s not another one like it in the world,” Freeman said. “The Tree House offers four levels of interactive spaces that teach about dendrology, or the study of trees. Below the structure, the Root Plaza and wading pools offer opportunities for kids to get up close with nature.”
Meanwhile, a 450-foot-long, 20-foot-tall access bridge leads to a garden that features a waterfall, a man-made cave for exploration, a crawdad hole, and a maze comprised of more than 3,200 tons of native Arkansas boulders, Freeman said.
Other highlights at Garvan Woodland Gardens include the Garden of the Pine Wind, which Freeman said ranks as the fifth best Japanese garden in North America; the Flowering Borders which features nearly 10,000 square feet of seasonal floral displays; and Warren’s Woodland Walk, a one-mile trail that winds through the gardens. Meanwhile, secluded within the garden’s quiet trees, the 160-seat Anthony Chapel features glass walls and a wooden truss ceiling. Freeman described the chapel as an architectural treasure.
Magic Springs Theme and Water Park features rides for families and children on its grounds. The amusement park also features water attractions, and during the fall will celebrate Halloweekends with fall family fun. Halloweekends activities include a hay maze, bumper cars, and pumpkin chunking in which visitors can use a catapult to launch pumpkins.
For more outdoor fun, Solleder said families can explore lakes in or near Hot Springs. The area’s lakes include Lake Catherine, Lake Hamilton and Lake Ouachita.
For those who want to explore the city by land and lake, Solleder encouraged families to consider taking a Duck Tour. On the tour, visitors will ride aboard an amphibious World War II DUKW vessel. On land, the vessel allows attendees to tour bathhouse row and other historic sites to Lake Hamilton. When it merges onto the lake, attendees will take a trip around St. John’s Island to see other historic sites.
Within Hot Springs National Park itself, visitors can ride to the top of Hot Springs Mountain Tower to take in views of the surrounding park and city, Solleder said. Other attractions include an alligator farm where attendees can pet an alligator, the Gangster Museum of America which contains a history of how some of America’s most notorious criminals interacted within Hot Springs, and the Maxwell Blade Magic Show.
Dining
No trip would be complete without dining and Solleder said Hot Springs boasts a variety of restaurants certain to please any taste bud.
Popular family restaurant, The Pancake Shop is renowned for its breakfast offerings. One of the oldest family-owned restaurants in Hot Springs, The Pancake Shop has been serving breakfast since 1940. The restaurant has been featured in the New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, Southern Living and on the Food Network. Its offerings include a variety of pancakes, omelets, toasts and cereals as well as breakfast staples like bacon, eggs and sausage.
For lunch or dinner, Mr. Whiskers features seafood, burgers, po-boys and a variety of other options; Rocky’s Corner offers up Chicago-style pizzas and Italian sandwiches; and The Purple Cow serves American food, ice cream and malts in a purple, bovine-themed restaurant.
For dessert, Fat Bottomed Girls Cupcake Shoppe is located in downtown Hot Springs. The bakery, which was featured on The Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars,” offers classic cupcake flavors. Its renowned Crème Brulee, Lemon Lavender and Salted Caramel were featured on “Cupcake Wars.”
COVID-19
Regulations related to COVID-19 are continuously changing as states across the nation alter their guidelines. The city of Hot Springs is posting updates to its website, www.cityhs.net, and visitors are encouraged to check the website prior to traveling.
Solleder said in late September there is a face mask mandate stating that everyone must wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.
“Face coverings must be worn in restaurants until drinks are brought to the table,” he said. “Hot Springs and Garland County are having success with safety precautions and cases are relatively low.”
For more information about traveling to Hot Springs, visit www.hotsprings.org.