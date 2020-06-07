Despite high heat and humidity on Saturday, hundreds of classic cars and trucks made the trek to the Bear Creek Smokehouse for the Early Summer Car Show benefiting the nonprofit East Texas Performing Arts Inc.
Officially, 140 cars registered for the show, but around 200 were parked on-site allowing families and car-lovers alike to walk through fields and parking lots to gaze at the classic automobiles.
“We want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us. This allows us to keep doing what we do with offering classes, plays and more,” Board member Preston Taylor said. “There was a lot of sunshine and a lot of smiles.”
“I think we had more cars here this year,” participant Tim McQuigg said. It was McQuigg’s second time participating in the car show with his light blue 1986 El Camino. “I really enjoy this show.”
According to the nonprofits website, East Texas Performing Arts was formed to develop community appreciation for, and participation in drama and musical arts, by producing amateur and professional presentations such as plays, musicals, concerts, and festivals and to provide performing arts education opportunities to the general public.
Funds were raised for the nonprofit by the entry fee to compete in the car show along with auctions and raffles.