Students from Trinity Episcopal School recently embraced the spirit of giving as they collected toys for the Henfry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund.
Many brought unwrapped toys for the Empty Stocking Fund, which has been “filling empty stockings” for Harrison County children in need since 1914.
Empty Stocking Fund Director Lea McGee previously said they hope to provide Christmas for at least 300 children and possibly more that she’s had to put on a waiting list.
“I have a waiting list,” she said. “I’m trying to get kids sponsored and things bought so we can (add) more kids.”
Students donated everything from Popples, which have made a resurgence from the 1980s, to board games, cars and cuddly pillows.
Those wanting to contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund can do so in several different ways.
If someone chooses to online shop for any unsponsored angel, they can contact the Empty Stocking Fund for the shipping address.
“That’s an option to get people thinking about it,” said McGee. “When you’re on Amazon shopping for your family or anywhere online, pick you out an angel and you don’t even have to pick out something at the store.”
McGee said in addition to sponsorship, volunteers are always needed as well.
In addition to wants, the angels are supplied with a few needs. Needs this year included coats, jackets, shoes, clothes and baby beds.
Donations can be dropped off to the Empty Stocking’s current office in the former Trinity Episcopal Preschool School building, located at 107 N. Grove St in Marshall, or at the former Marshall Scrubs site, next to Subway in the 1200 block of E. Grand Avenue. McGee said Meadowbrook Funeral Home and Action Towing are also collecting toys for the charity.
“We would like everything in no later than Dec. 17, at the latest,” said McGee. “We give everything away on Dec. 19.”
McGee said she thanks realtor Clay Allen for donating the drop off location space on Grand Avenue.
“I can’t even say how grateful we are for that because we have to have somewhere to work to even be able to do the program,” she said.
She also thanked Trinity for the office space.
“Trinity has given us an office space year-round where we have a home,” she said.
McGee said she’s always grateful for her volunteers.
“I couldn’t do anything without them,” she said.
For more information on how to donate, sponsor or volunteer, call the Empty Stocking Fund at 903-472-8649.
For a list of “angels” that still need sponsorship this year, visit the organization’s Facebook page, the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund, or website at http://www.emptystockingmarshall.org/