World Bazaar is a cross curriculum, three month project that culminated in a day long presentation at Trinity Episcopal School in Marshall.
A different country is chosen by each fifth and sixth grade student and an extensive study is done about the country of their choice.
However, this is merely no book report. Information such as population, religion, imports and exports, culture, ethnicity, government and even which sport is most popular in their country is reported. By the end of the study the students present a powerpoint, a replica of their country’s flag, examples of currency, a product model, a poster made in art class, a traditional culinary dish, and come dressed in clothing customary to their chosen country.