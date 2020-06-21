U.S. Navy Master Chief Kristopher “DUC” Boyd, son of Robert Lister, of Marshall, and Sharon Malone, recently retired as master chief information systems technician.
A 1996 graduate of Albert S. Johnston High School in Austin, he enlisted in the United States Navy in October 1996.
Upon completion of basic training, January 1997, in Great Lakes, Illinois, Master Chief Boyd reported to Torpedoman’s Mate “A” School.
His duty assignments included pre-commissioning of the USS Hopper where he was selected for conversion to Cryptologic Technician Communications; NSGA Naples, NIOC Norfolk where he was force converted to Information Systems Technician; NAVCENT Bahrain, Naval Special Warfare Development Group where he was selected for Chief Petty Officer in 2009; White House Military Office where he was selected for Senior Chief Petty Officer in 2013; and Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 where he was selected for Master Chief Petty Officer in 2017.
He graduated from the Senior Enlisted Academy, Class 199, in 2016.
Master Chief Boyd is currently working to become a certified executive coach and motivational speaker.
He is qualified to wear the Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist (EIWS), Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS), Enlisted Expeditionary Warfare (EXW), Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist (EAWS) and Free Fall Parachutist (FPJ) insignia.
His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one Gold Oak Leaf, Joint Commendation Medal with one Gold Oak Leaf, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with (four awards), and various unit, service and campaign decorations.
He is married to Keisha L. Boyd. The two have a son, Keyon’Dre, and daughter, Kiyah.