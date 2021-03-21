The members of the Zeta Amicae of Marshall, an adult auxiliary of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, recently donated blankets, throws and a check to Heather’s House, a safe haven dedicated to Heather Mouton. She was their 37-year-old daughter who was violently killed while in an abusive relationship.
The facility is run by Drs. Tracy and Sonya Andrus, Marshall pastors. Pictured are Drs. Andrus with the Zeta Amicae of Marshall, Lula Lee, President, members Effie Hawkins, Pearlie Lee and Bobbie Tatum, and their sponsor, Mildred Savannah of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Zeta Chapter.
The Zeta Amicae of Marshall like their friends, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, believe in community Service and donate to various programs throughout each calendar year.